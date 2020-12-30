 
 

Beyonce Coolly Waves Goodbye to 2020 With Perfect Gift for Her Friends

The 'Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)' singer has the best gift for her close friends and family that sums up how the year has been going on so far with a diamond '2020' pendant necklace.

  • Dec 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles is wrapping up 2020 with a little bit of humor. The singer is commemorating the chaotic year with a cool gift that she has given to her close family and friends this holiday season.

As revealed by her cousin Angie Beyince, the 39-year-old R&B singer gifted some of her gal pals and relatives a diamond pendant necklace that spells out "2020." The custom jewelry is designed to also represent a hand featuring a raised middle finger, Bey's tongue-in-cheek message to this year.

"@beyonce gifted all of her girls with this amazing custom 2020 necklace. '[a middle finger emoji]2020'," so Angie described the gift along with a picture of the necklace. "It's a hand with middle finger and the year 2020 combined into one."

Finding it amusing, Angie recalled her reaction when looking into the box, "When I opened it my eyes teared up because it is both Hilarious & Deeply Sentimental. 2020 has had ups and downs but over all its been a really weird and tuff year." She went on sharing her message for a better new year, "Hopefully 2021 is good to the world."

In her December 2020 British Vogue cover story, Beyonce reflected on how the year has changed her. "It would be difficult to experience life in a pandemic and the current social unrest and not be changed," she confessed. "I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still. I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life."

The mother of three tried to make her children aware of the current situation as well. "I let my children know that they are never too young to contribute to changing the world. I never underestimate their thoughts and feelings, and I check in with them to understand how this is affecting them," she shared.

