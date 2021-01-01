DJ Mustard Diagnosed With Covid-19 Ahead of New Year's Eve

WENN Celebrity

The 30-year-old hip-hop beatmaker reveals to his online followers that he has tested positive for coronavirus, only a week after celebrating his wife's birthday.

Jan 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Hip-hop DJ and producer Mustard has asked fans to keep him in their prayers after testing positive for COVID-19.

The "Ballin' " beatmaker broke the news of his health scare via an Instagram Story post on Wednesday (30Dec20), a week after celebrating his new wife Chanel Thierry's birthday.

"Tested positive for covid send a prayer up for ya boy (sic)...," he wrote.

Mustard, real name Dijon McFarlane, didn't offer up any further details about his condition, but the diagnosis comes almost a year after the father-of-three decided to overhaul his lifestyle, shedding close to 50 pounds (22.7 kilograms) during the coronavirus lockdown.

As he turned 30 in June, he told his fans, "I made a promise to myself in January before the lockdown that I was gonna focus more on my health, myself, get off of social media, and ignore all the distractions that i didn't need!"

"Well here I am today, 30 years old and 47 pounds down!!!!"

Mustard is the latest hip-hop star to battle COVID-19 - Kanye West, Slim Thug, Scarface, and Joe Budden have also previously been struck down by the virus.

Uncle Luke also tested positive for coronavirus. The 60-year-old rap mogul showed symptoms after attending a friend's birthday party at a nightclub. He originally didn't want to go but ended up dropping by after being peer pressured by his pal.

"As soon as I walked through the doors, it was like stepping into a coronavirus-spreading chamber. Everybody was wildin' out and getting drunk," he recalled. "Almost no one was wearing masks."