Rapper 360 Admits to Romanticizing Being Heroin

The Australian hip-hop star talks about his past drug abuse, revealing that he idolized rock stars like Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis and wanted to be like them.

Jan 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper 360 struggled with an addiction to drink and drugs because he "romanticised being a heroin addict."

The Australian star, real name Matt Colwell, quit alcohol and banned substances in 2013 after a stint in rehab, and opened up about what had led him to becoming an addict in a video posted to his Instagram page.

"I romanticised being a rock star," he explained in the lengthy clip. "I looked up to people like Anthony Kiedis. I read that book and in my mind I romanticised being a heroin addict. I wanted to be a rock star and it's quite sad to think back on now. I lived it, completely."

"There's nothing more dangerous than an addict with a lot of money, and that's what happened."

Colwell went on to admit that his addiction "progressed over the years," adding, "I was partying with a lot of my friends and a lot of my friends went super hard with me and we had a great time."

'But they were able to say, 'I've had enough. I've done this for so long now, I'm going to stop.' Whereas for me it was like 'ok' and I'd go onto the next group of friends that were down to do it and kept doing that for f**king years. Probably a decade."

In the end, 360 decided that enough was enough and checked himself into rehab.

The rapper previously addressed his addiction in a song called "I'm Sorry".

"I should be dead / Maybe I've got nine lives / Seven left / Cos I've already died twice," he rapped. "I'm about to get deep but I really hope you feel it though / See talking about it hurts, it's when I was an addict but I was at my worst."

"No one knew I didn't tell one person / Couldn't bring myself to do it cos I felt like a burden."