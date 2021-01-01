 
 

Chris Rock Reveals What He Learns About Himself During Weekly Therapy

WENN
Celebrity

The former 'Saturday Night Live' regular admits to discovering his shortcomings after spending seven hours a week in therapy during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Jan 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chris Rock upped his therapy sessions at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and now spends seven hours a week talking to a therapist.

The "Fargo" star sought treatment for his mental health struggles when the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. in March (20), and he admits he's learned a lot about himself during his weekly sessions.

Speaking on an upcoming episode of CBS' "Sunday Morning", he said, "I learned that I could be very hard on myself. Like really, really hard on myself, and I need to relax. And I need to listen, I need to take chances. Sometimes I wasn't kind, and sometimes I wasn't listening, and sometimes I was selfish, and some, you know, a lot of times."

"And sometimes, you know, I took advantage of circumstances, and positions, of you know, just everyday things. And you know, it's ultimately, who do you want to be?"

The 55-year-old comedian previously revealed he was diagnosed with nonverbal learning disorder, which he says is great for comedy and jokes but not more "one-on-one relationships."

Chris has also been learning to swim during lockdown.

"Do you know how f**king hard it is for a grown-up to learn how to swim?" he laughed. "You've got to not be scared to die. The other day, this guy says to me, 'OK, you're going to dive into the deep end and swim to the other side,' and I'm like, 'Are you f**king crazy? But then I dove into the deep end and I swam to the other side."

