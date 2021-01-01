 
 

'Superman' Director Richard Donner Not Fan of 'Cynical and Depressing' Superhero Movies

The Hollywood filmmaker who helmed the Christopher Reeve-fronted DC movie describes the 'dark and bleak and angry' portrayal of superheroes as 'disappointment.'

  Jan 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Superman" director Richard Donner has become disillusioned with "cynical and depressing" comic book movies.

The filmmaker - who was at the helm of the 1978 DC Comics blockbuster - has hit out at the trend of darker superhero movies, and called for "the opposite" as a true escape from real-life issues.

"When you see it done right, by my standards, it's so fulfilling. I'm very happy and proud when I see them. When it's done wrong, it's such a disappointment..." he told Britain's The Telegraph newspaper.

"There are so many people that make superheroes so cynical, it's depressing. When they're dark and bleak and angry with themselves and the world, I don't find it entertaining. I think there's enough reality going on for that. We just got over four years of that. I think we crave the opposite."

Donner was replaced for 1980's "Superman II" - despite having worked on scenes for the follow-up - as comedy director Richard Lester reshot a new version.

However, the original filmmaker had a home video release of "Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut" in 2006.

Similarly, "Justice League" director Zack Snyder is releasing his own director's cut on HBO Max, after departing the project and being replaced by Joss Whedon - who reshaped the blockbuster.

Donner, 90, insisted he didn't know any of this - and doesn't even know who "Man of Steel" filmmaker Snyder is - but he suggested it's "wonderful" that he's getting another chance.

