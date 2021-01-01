 
 

Chrissy Teigen Tired of Making a Fool of Herself Due to Alcohol

The celebrity cookbook author explains the reason why she decided to give up alcohol, claiming she's tired of embarrassing herself in front of people when she's drunk.

  • Jan 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen gave up drinking alcohol because she was tired of making a fool of herself.

The 35-year-old star - who revealed this week (end03Jan21) that she has been sober for a month - has opened up on how much of an impact Holly Whitaker's self-help book "Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol" had on her decision.

"One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I was done with making an a*s of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s**t by 6, not being able to sleep."

The model - who celebrated her birthday on November 30 - urged her social media followers to read the book, even if they aren't planning on ditching alcohol.

"I have been sober ever since and even if you can't see yourself doing it or just plain don't want to, it is still an incredible read," she added.

Author Holly reported the message on her own account and thanked Chrissy for her kind words.

"Thank you a thousand times over for sharing your humanity and multitudes, always... infinite gratitude for you sharing my work. With you, with you, with you," Holly wrote.

Chrissy - who shares Luna, four, and Miles, two, with husband John Legend - revealed her sobriety milestone to a fan earlier this week.

When one follower wrote in the comment section of her Instagram post, "I need whatever drugs you're on!!" she replied to reveal she had reached the milestone.

It is not the only pledge Chrissy has made for herself as she recently revealed she has vowed to stop explaining herself to her Twitter followers and she'll adopt a new approach in 2021.

She wrote, "Excited about the new year's resolution I started early: not explaining S**T to you people. For years I have been CONSUMED by the overwhelming need to explain why I'm doing what I'm doing, why I did why I did. NO MORE."

"I'm gonna doooooo the s**t I doooooo and you can go bonkers about it."

