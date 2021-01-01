Lil Pump Says He Doesn't Believe in Covid-19 After Refusing to Wear Mask on Flight

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Gucci Gang' rapper insists coronavirus pandemic is fake after he was involved in an altercation with airplane crew members for refusing to wear a face mask on a flight.

AceShowbiz - Lil Pump has revealed he "doesn't believe" in Covid-19 after hitting headlines for refusing to wear a face mask on a flight.

According to reports, the rapper became verbally abusive to JetBlue crew members on the flight from Florida to Los Angeles last weekend (26-27Dec20), prompting them to report him as an unruly passenger.

Police were reportedly waiting when Pump arrived at LAX Airport, and are said to have dealt with him "firmly." He is also said to have been banned from any future JetBlue flights.

However, the incident did little to change the "Gucci Gang" star's feelings about the pandemic as he was captured on camera by TMZ at LAX on Wednesday (30Dec20).

Asked why he continued to defy mask safety protocols amid the pandemic, Pump replied, "I don't believe in corona(virus)."

When the cameraman questioned, "You don't believe in Covid?" the musician answered, "Nope."

He then wished the cameraman a "Happy New Year" before heading to the Delta Airlines terminal in the airport.

Lil Pump did say Covid-19 was fake when he took to Instagram to explain why he refused to wear a face mask following his altercation on the plane. He cursed out JetBlue in an expletive-laden clip on his Story, "F**k JetBlue, f**k everybody that work in there, n***a," he scolded. "Y'all b***hes some bums. All 2020-21, I ain't wearing no mask, I ain't gotta wear no f**king mask b***h, Corona's fake. Bye"