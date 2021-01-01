 
 

Lil Pump Says He Doesn't Believe in Covid-19 After Refusing to Wear Mask on Flight

Lil Pump Says He Doesn't Believe in Covid-19 After Refusing to Wear Mask on Flight
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Gucci Gang' rapper insists coronavirus pandemic is fake after he was involved in an altercation with airplane crew members for refusing to wear a face mask on a flight.

  • Jan 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lil Pump has revealed he "doesn't believe" in Covid-19 after hitting headlines for refusing to wear a face mask on a flight.

According to reports, the rapper became verbally abusive to JetBlue crew members on the flight from Florida to Los Angeles last weekend (26-27Dec20), prompting them to report him as an unruly passenger.

Police were reportedly waiting when Pump arrived at LAX Airport, and are said to have dealt with him "firmly." He is also said to have been banned from any future JetBlue flights.

However, the incident did little to change the "Gucci Gang" star's feelings about the pandemic as he was captured on camera by TMZ at LAX on Wednesday (30Dec20).

  See also...

Asked why he continued to defy mask safety protocols amid the pandemic, Pump replied, "I don't believe in corona(virus)."

When the cameraman questioned, "You don't believe in Covid?" the musician answered, "Nope."

He then wished the cameraman a "Happy New Year" before heading to the Delta Airlines terminal in the airport.

Lil Pump did say Covid-19 was fake when he took to Instagram to explain why he refused to wear a face mask following his altercation on the plane. He cursed out JetBlue in an expletive-laden clip on his Story, "F**k JetBlue, f**k everybody that work in there, n***a," he scolded. "Y'all b***hes some bums. All 2020-21, I ain't wearing no mask, I ain't gotta wear no f**king mask b***h, Corona's fake. Bye"

You can share this post!

Kylie Jenner Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Thief

Chrissy Teigen Tired of Making a Fool of Herself Due to Alcohol

Related Posts
Lil Pump Gets Banned From Flying With JetBlue Ever Again Over Refusal to Wear Mask

Lil Pump Gets Banned From Flying With JetBlue Ever Again Over Refusal to Wear Mask

Lil Pump Accused of Clout Chasing After Bizarre Eminem Diss

Lil Pump Accused of Clout Chasing After Bizarre Eminem Diss

Baby Boy Featured With Lil Pump in Instagram Photo Is Not His

Baby Boy Featured With Lil Pump in Instagram Photo Is Not His

Lil Pump Drops Baby Bombshell, Airs Out Dispute With Baby Mama

Lil Pump Drops Baby Bombshell, Airs Out Dispute With Baby Mama

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Awarded Joint Custody of Twin Daughters
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Awarded Joint Custody of Twin Daughters

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo

Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online

Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online

'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dies at 33 After Posting About 'Trauma'

'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dies at 33 After Posting About 'Trauma'

Tyrese Gibson Announces 'Painful' Divorce From Wife Samantha Lee

Tyrese Gibson Announces 'Painful' Divorce From Wife Samantha Lee

Lori Loughlin's Release From Prison Gets Janet Hubert Fuming Over White Privilege

Lori Loughlin's Release From Prison Gets Janet Hubert Fuming Over White Privilege

Tyga Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Amanda Trivizas With Miami Date

Tyga Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Amanda Trivizas With Miami Date

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19

Rosie Perez and Ice-T Among Those Mourning Sudden Death of Adolfo 'Shabba Doo' Quinones

Rosie Perez and Ice-T Among Those Mourning Sudden Death of Adolfo 'Shabba Doo' Quinones

Ray Liotta, 66, Gets Engaged and Receives Daughter's Approval

Ray Liotta, 66, Gets Engaged and Receives Daughter's Approval

James Charles and Bobby Lytes Vying for Lil Nas X After Rapper's Boyfriend Vacancy

James Charles and Bobby Lytes Vying for Lil Nas X After Rapper's Boyfriend Vacancy