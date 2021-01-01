 
 

Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Her Struggles With 'Very Painful' Breastfeeding

In a question and answer on social media, the 'Anaconda' hitmaker talks about her experience as a first time mother and recalls going into labor while 'butt naked' after taking a shower.

  • Jan 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj has admitted breastfeeding "is very painful."

The 38-year-old star - who welcomed her son into the world in September (20) - opened up on her birthing story and motherhood as a whole during an impromptu fan Q&A on Twitter.

Asked about her first time breastfeeding her child, she wrote, "He had no problem breastfeeding. He latched on in the hospital which was very surprising to me."

"I was afraid maybe he wouldn't. But breast feeding is very painful. Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms r really superheroes (sic)."

The "Barbie Dreams" hitmaker went on to admit she was "butt naked" when her waters broke at home, and husband Kenneth Petty was "very scared" in the moment.

Quizzed on the experience, she replied, "Yes. I was butt naked. Just got out the shower & I asked him to rub my back. As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed I just felt the water start coming out."

"I was weirdly calm & I quietly said 'omg, I'm about to be in labour.' He was very scared & I was laughing @ him."

Nicki also got asked about the birth itself, and was happy to give details to her fans.

She added, "Yes, natural vaginal birth w/epidural. I pushed for 2 1/2 hours. Only b/c first the epidural didn't wear off enough for me to feel myself pushing. Once I was able to feel the pain I pushed im on out."

When a follower suggested this was "short" for a first-time mother, Nicki pointed out that she slept for a long time.

She explained, "Well I was actually in labour all night but all they did was let me sleep until I dilated far enough to push. The epidural didn't hurt either. They numbed me up real good. So I took my a*s right to sleep."

