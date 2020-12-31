 
 

Nicki Minaj Details Husband Kenneth Petty's Reaction When Her Water Broke

Nicki Minaj Details Husband Kenneth Petty's Reaction When Her Water Broke
WENN/Instar
Celebrity

The Young Money femcee makes the revelation after a fan asked her on Twitter, 'Did your water break at home and what was that experience getting to the hospital?'

  • Dec 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj has shared more details about her childbirth experience. During a Q&A session on Twitter, the "Anaconda" rapper recalled how her husband Kenneth Petty reacted when her broke in September ahead of giving birth to their first child together.

The revelation started after a fan asked Nicki on the blue bird app, "Did your water break at home and what was that experience getting to the hospital?" To the question, Nicki explained, "Yes. I was butt naked. Just got out the shower & I asked him to rub my back."

When asked if her husband was scared when that happened, the Trinidadian-born star replied, "As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed I just felt the water start coming out. I was weirdly calm & I quietly said 'omg, I'm about to be in labor.' " The "TROLLZ" femcee said that while Kenneth "was very scared, she "was laughing @ him."

Nicki Minaj recalled her childbirth experience

Nicki Minaj recalled her childbirth experience.

  See also...

Nicki has been private when it comes to her newborn son, whose name has yet to be revealed. However, the Young Money artist occasionally shared with her fans tidbits of her baby. Back in November, she treated the Barbz to an audio clip of her baby boy greeting her fans.

In the clip posted on her Twitter page, the rapper was trying to conversing with her son. "Say hi to the Barbz, papa bear. Say hi," she said to the infant. "Whatcha doin'? Say something." As the baby was heard cooing, the 37-year-old proud mom laughed before praising her son, "Aww, you said hi to the Barbz? Good boy. Good boy."

Opening up about motherhood, the new mom also revealed that her son wanted her "undivided attention." Last night I tried to tweet while I was feeding him. He looked @ me & said 'absolutely TF NOT.' He wants his undivided attention chile," she tweeted on November 5.

Thankfully, Nicki hinted that she won't hide her child forever. "Can't wait til he meets you guys," she later shared on Twitter. "I wonder if he'll like yall? He's prob gonna be so confused at first. Like why yall so loud? That lady ain't nobody she just my mom."

You can share this post!

Joe Piscopo Breaks Down Why He Finds Hilaria Baldwin's Spanish Accent Story 'So Much Fun'

Woman Accusing Keyon Harrold's Teen Son of Theft Insists She Tries Hard to Always Do Right Thing
Related Posts
Nicki Minaj's Fans Attack Red Lobster and Wendy's After Her Complaints

Nicki Minaj's Fans Attack Red Lobster and Wendy's After Her Complaints

Nicki Minaj Retaliates to Trolls by Leaking Phone Numbers, Calls for Barbz to 'Have No Mercy'

Nicki Minaj Retaliates to Trolls by Leaking Phone Numbers, Calls for Barbz to 'Have No Mercy'

Nicki Minaj Shares Cute Clip of Her Baby Boy Cooing

Nicki Minaj Shares Cute Clip of Her Baby Boy Cooing

Nicki Minaj Still Holding a Grudge Against Grammys for Snubbing Her in 2012

Nicki Minaj Still Holding a Grudge Against Grammys for Snubbing Her in 2012

Most Read
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle
Celebrity

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle

Lisa Marie Presley Awarded Joint Custody of Twin Daughters

Lisa Marie Presley Awarded Joint Custody of Twin Daughters

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo

Khloe Kardashian's Huge Diamond Ring Is Indeed From Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's Huge Diamond Ring Is Indeed From Tristan Thompson

'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dies at 33 After Posting About 'Trauma'

'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dies at 33 After Posting About 'Trauma'

Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

Tyrese Gibson Announces 'Painful' Divorce From Wife Samantha Lee

Tyrese Gibson Announces 'Painful' Divorce From Wife Samantha Lee

Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online

Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online

6ix9ine's Ex Sara Molina Didn't Let Him Meet Daughter on Christmas

6ix9ine's Ex Sara Molina Didn't Let Him Meet Daughter on Christmas

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Spotted Going on Christmas Vacation Together

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Spotted Going on Christmas Vacation Together

Tyga Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Amanda Trivizas With Miami Date

Tyga Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Amanda Trivizas With Miami Date

Lori Loughlin's Release From Prison Gets Janet Hubert Fuming Over White Privilege

Lori Loughlin's Release From Prison Gets Janet Hubert Fuming Over White Privilege