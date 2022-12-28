Paul Wesley Cozies Up to New GF Natalie Kuckenburg During Basketball Game After Ines De Ramon Split

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Vampire Diaries' alum and the fashion model were first linked romantically after they were spotted together in New York City in August, four weeks before he confirmed his split from his wife of three years.



AceShowbiz - Paul Wesley and his new girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg seemingly had a great time together on Christmas. "The Vampire Diaries" alum, who was previously married to Ines De Ramon, was spotted cozying up to the model while watching a basketball game.

The new couple was sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden during the New York Knicks game against the Philadelphia 76ers. They sat next to Pete Davidson and his sister Casey Davidson.

In one of the pictures surfacing online, Natalie could be seen leaning her head against Paul's as they enjoyed a conversation. For the outfit, she went all black from head to toe, while her beau opted to go with a black T-shirt, a plaid button-down, a black jacket, and blue jeans.

Paul and Natalie were first linked romantically in August after they were spotted together in New York City. Their outing came four weeks before he confirmed his split from his wife of three years Ines.

A spokesperson for the couple told PEOPLE that the split was a "mutual" decision. The rep added that the actor and the jewelry professional "have separated" and have been living apart for several months.

As for Ines, she sparked romance rumors with Brad Pitt as they were spotted together several times. A new report suggested that the twosome made their romance official during his recent birthday celebration.

"Brad and Ines are officially dating now," a source revealed in a new issue of Us Weekly. Noting that "they really enjoy each other's company and are having a great time in the early stages of an early relationship," the source added, "but [they] are still getting to know each other."

