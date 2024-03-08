Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon Finalize Divorce

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Vampire Diaries' actor and his estranged wife are finalizing their divorce proceedings as both have moved on following their separation after 2019 wedding.

AceShowbiz - Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon have officially finalized their divorce, nearly five years after their 2019 wedding. Documents obtained by PEOPLE show that "The Vampire Diaries" alum filed for divorce in Los Angeles on February 17, 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences."

In Wesley's latest filing, dated February 23, 2024, the divorce was listed as "uncontested." Both parties agreed to a written settlement regarding their assets and marriage rights. Wesley waived any future spousal or partner support payments while de Ramon requested to restore her former name.

Since their separation in September 2022, both Wesley and de Ramon have moved on romantically. De Ramon, 32, is currently dating Brad Pitt while Wesley, 40, has been linked to model Natalie Kuckenburg.

According to documents filed by de Ramon on the same day as Wesley's petition, she also cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. The former couple did not have any children together.

Before his marriage to de Ramon, Wesley was married to actress Torrey DeVitto from 2011 to 2013. He also dated Phoebe Tonkin, his former "Vampire Diaries" co-star, from 2013 to 2017.

Wesley and de Ramon kept their relationship relatively private, but occasionally shared glimpses of their life together with their dog, Gregory. They were known for their low-key approach and remained friends with fellow "Vampire Diaries" cast members, including Nina Dobrev.

