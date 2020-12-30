Florida Rapper Splash Zanotti Arrested for Orchestrating Kidnapping and Involved in Rape

Instagram Celebrity

The rising star, whose real name is Kejuan Campbell, has been arrested with two accomplices after allegedly breaking into a couple's home and holding them hostage for 24 hours.

Dec 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Florida rapper Splash Zanotti has been accused of an "incredibly terrible crime." The rising star, whose real name is Kejuan Campbell, has been arrested for allegedly orchestrating a kidnapping of a couple for $20,000.

Splash and two other men, Dionte Alexander-Wilcox and Antonio James, allegedly broke into a couple's home in the Broward County city of Miramar, Florida on October 11 wearing masks and wielding guns. The three men reportedly held the victims at gunpoint for 24 hours and claimed their nephew stole $20k from them, which they demanded the couple pay them back.

Per the Sun-Sentinel, court documents state that the three men forced the woman to drive to several ATMs to withdraw cash. At one point, one of the intruders raped her while her husband went to the garage for a cigarette.

Splash has been labeled in an affidavit as the leader of the plan, with the other two men being branded as the accomplices. The three men were charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Splash and Alexander were taken into custody on December 16, while the third suspect, Antonio, is also in jail and is scheduled to appear in court next week.

Splash was still held behind bars on $250,000 bond as of Tuesday morning, December 29, jail records show. Meanwhile, Dionte was denied bail as he allegedly confessed to raping the wife during the armed kidnapping. "We have his statements, we have his semen," Assistant U.S. Attorney Ajay Alexander said at a court hearing on Monday, December 28.

"This is an incredibly terrible crime," the Assistant U.S. Attorney argued in the court. "This wasn't for a couple hours or a couple minutes. This was for a full day. They stayed overnight, ate food, drank their liquor."

Splash's team has maintained his innocence. A friend posted a video of the rapper getting arrested by police while writing in the caption, "They took our boy today. We were able to speak to splash and he's staying positive and in good spirits."

"He wants to let everyone of his fans know that he loves y'all and that we gon get through this together. He wants y'all to post anything positive you can about him right now. They're trying to paint him for something he's not and we need to show the world the true light that he is," so the friend claimed, before demanding, "Free Splash Zanotti."

Splash, who is signed to Earl "DMX" Simmons' Bloodline Records, released his first mixtape "Red Dolphin" in 2017. In March 2018, he headlined his first show alongside Robb Banks in MIami, FL.