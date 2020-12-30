 
 

Khloe Kardashian Cites Family Time as Reason of Rare Presence on Social Media These Day

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star admits she has been taking a social media break while she's spending more time with her daughter True during the holidays.

  • Dec 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian has a specific reason why she has been less active on social media these days. Acknowledging that she did take some time off from the online world, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star explained to her followers that she has been putting her focus on much-needed family time.

The 36-year-old made the revelation when a fan asked her to come back to Twitter in the comment section of her Instagram post. "I'll be back soon. I've been taking a little social media break. Just pop in from time to time but I am enjoying the holiday time with my TuTu. I'll be back soon I promise," she wrote back on the Monday, December 28 post.

Khloe Kardashian's IG Comment

Khloe Kardashian revealed that she took 'a little' break from social media.

Khloe's latest post on Twitter was made on Saturday, December 26. At that time, she tweeted, "I hope everyone had the best Christmas!! I just added some of my favorite pieces to True's closet, enjoy xo https://kardashiankloset.com/collections/collaborations/kids #CollectionSection."

Hours before that, the Good American founder shared her struggle in assembling daughter True Thompson's toys on Christmas. She asked her fans, "Is anyone else still trying to put together some of these teeny tiny toys? I am not a toy builder. This takes me forever!! I need to get things fully assembled moving forward."

"So many tiny pieces. The way my nails are set up..... this isn't my friend LOL," the younger sister of Kim Kardashian continued in another tweet. She then added in a third post, "I feel better just getting that out LOL thanks guys. Back to toy building. I love you guys! My baby will be up soon. I hope you guys enjoy your family time this holiday season."

Khloe Kardashian's Tweet

Khloe Kardashian shared her struggle in assembling True Thompson's toys on Christmas.

While her family gathered at Kourtney Kardashian's house to celebrate Christmas Eve, Khloe spent the time decorating cookies together with True in Lookout Farm, Natick, Massachusetts. Sharing sweet snaps of her and the toddler on Instagram, she greeted, "Merry Christmas Eve!!!! Moments with my True!! The sweetest!! Gingerbread house creations and plenty of candy eating."

