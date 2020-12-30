Kamala Harris Receives Her First COVID-19 Vaccine: 'Let's Do It'

WENN/Derrick Salters Celebrity

The vice president-elect gets her first dose of a coronavirus vaccine in front of camera at United Medical Center in Washington, D.C., claiming that 'was easy.'

Dec 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kamala Harris could not be more excited to get her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Joining a list of high-level officials that has gotten vaccinated for the virus, the vice president-elect showed her eagerness to have the vaccination done on live television.

The 56-year-old politician was given a dose of the Moderna vaccine at United Medical Center in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, December 29. When registered nurse Patricia Cummings was administering the shot in her upper left arm, she was heard telling the nurse, "Okay, let's do it."

After receiving the jab, the Democratic politician declared, "That was easy. Thank you. I barely felt it." She then assured others, "I want to encourage everyone to get the vaccine. It is relatively painless. It happens really quickly. It is safe."

"Literally, this is about saving lives,” she continued sharing. "I trust the scientists, and it is the scientists who created and approved this vaccine. So I urge everyone, when it is your turn, get vaccinated. It's about saving your life, the lives of your family members, and the lives of your community."

Kamala revealed that she chose her vaccination to be done at United Medical Center, which was the only public hospital in Washington, D.C., because she wanted to encourage Black community in the area to do the same.

"I want to remind people that right in your community is where you can take the vaccine," she pointed out, "where you will receive the vaccine, by folks you may know, folks who are otherwise working in the same hospital where your children were born."

"Folks who are working in the same hospital where an elderly relative received the kind of care that they needed," she went on explaining. "I want to remind people that they have trusted sources of help and that's where they will be available to go to get the vaccine. So I encourage them to do that."

Kamala's husband Doug Emhoff also received his first dose of the Moderna vaccine on the very same day. Their vaccination came after President-elect Joe Biden received his first dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday, December 21.