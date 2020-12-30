 
 

Billie Eilish Left Amused by Loss of About 100,000 Followers After Posting Breast Art Pictures

Billie Eilish Left Amused by Loss of About 100,000 Followers After Posting Breast Art Pictures
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

Less than an hour after the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker participates in the 'post a picture' challenge on Instagram, a Twitter user notices her followers dropped from 73 millions to 72.9 millions.

  • Dec 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish was left amused by claims of her losing followers on social media. Upon learning from a tweet that around 100,000 people have unfollowed her on Instagram after she posted breast art pictures, the "Bad Guy" hitmaker could not help but poked fun at it.

The 19-year-old first took a part in the "post a picture" challenge on Monday, December 28. After getting a request to upload "a drawing [she's] really proud of," she shared some sketches of bare bodies and boobs on her Story feed and quipped, "these probably lol i love boobs." She also put out a screenshot of her phone screen that displayed two naked women.

Less than an hour after Billie participated in the trend, a Twitter user noticed that the numbers of her followers dropped from 73 millions to 72.9 millions, and made a tweet out of it. It prompted the 10-time Grammy winner to repost the side-by-side comparison picture of her page on Instagram Story, and commented, "LMFAOOO y'all babies smh."

  See also...

Billie Eilish's IG Story

Billie Eilish poked fun at the fact she lost about 10,000 Instagram followers after posting breast art pictures.

This was not the first time the "Therefore I Am" singer offered a clapback to her online devotees. A week prior, she lightheartedly threatened against putting out a sophomore album out if her fans kept teasing her over her black and lime-green hair.

Making use of Instagram Story on December 21, Billie first kicked off a series of clips by stating, "OK, I have a fun story to tell you." She then added, "But first, f**k you guys. Stop making fun of me, oh my god! I'm f**king making you an album. I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair! Shut up!"

"I'm changing it after the doc comes out," Billie said of her upcoming documentary "Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry". She went on to promise, "It'll be the end of an era. I'm gonna give you a new era. I have announcements to make, I got some s**t to put out. Anyway, doesn't matter. Leave me alone. Let me live with my f**king hair that I've had for way too long. Okay? Shut the f**k up."

You can share this post!

Sumo Wrestler and Former 'World's Heaviest Boy' Dead at 21

Report: Chris Harrison Is Not Exiting 'Bachelor' Franchise Despite Moving to Texas
Related Posts
Billie Eilish Promises to Give Fans New Era Post-Documentary Release in Response to Green Hair Diss

Billie Eilish Promises to Give Fans New Era Post-Documentary Release in Response to Green Hair Diss

Billie Eilish Calls Off 2021 World Tour After Delays Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Billie Eilish Calls Off 2021 World Tour After Delays Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Billie Eilish Reveals Her Struggle With 'Identity Crisis'

Billie Eilish Reveals Her Struggle With 'Identity Crisis'

Billie Eilish Shuts Down Fat-Shamers After Viral Tank Top Photo

Billie Eilish Shuts Down Fat-Shamers After Viral Tank Top Photo

Most Read
Larsa Pippen and LeBron James' Son Bronny Speak Out Amid Flirting Rumors
Celebrity

Larsa Pippen and LeBron James' Son Bronny Speak Out Amid Flirting Rumors

Tyler Lepley Shuts Down Rumors That He and Tyler Perry Are Gay

Tyler Lepley Shuts Down Rumors That He and Tyler Perry Are Gay

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

Khloe Kardashian's Huge Diamond Ring Is Indeed From Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's Huge Diamond Ring Is Indeed From Tristan Thompson

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo

Jessie J Hospitalized After Meniere's Disease Left Her Deaf and Unable to Walk Properly

Jessie J Hospitalized After Meniere's Disease Left Her Deaf and Unable to Walk Properly

'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dies at 33 After Posting About 'Trauma'

'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dies at 33 After Posting About 'Trauma'

Iggy Azalea Continues to Blast Playboi Carti and His Side Chick After Hinting at Calling a Truce

Iggy Azalea Continues to Blast Playboi Carti and His Side Chick After Hinting at Calling a Truce

Malik Beasley Allegedly Tried to Get Intimate With Wife Montana Yao After Larsa Pippen Miami Date

Malik Beasley Allegedly Tried to Get Intimate With Wife Montana Yao After Larsa Pippen Miami Date

6ix9ine's Ex Sara Molina Didn't Let Him Meet Daughter on Christmas

6ix9ine's Ex Sara Molina Didn't Let Him Meet Daughter on Christmas

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Spotted Going on Christmas Vacation Together

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Spotted Going on Christmas Vacation Together

Iggy Azalea Hopes Things Change for the Better After Talking to Playboi Carti Following Drama

Iggy Azalea Hopes Things Change for the Better After Talking to Playboi Carti Following Drama