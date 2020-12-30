 
 

Report: Chris Harrison Is Not Exiting 'Bachelor' Franchise Despite Moving to Texas

After it is reported that the host will be moving to Austin, Texas with his girlfriend Lauren Zima, rumors start to swirl around that he may be taking his final bow in Bachelor Nation.

AceShowbiz - Chris Harrison will always be a part of "The Bachelor" franchise regardless where he's residing. After it was reported that Chris will be moving to Austin, Texas, rumors started to swirl around that he might be taking his final bow in Bachelor Nation.

"I really hope he doesn't leave because I love Chris Harrison but the only acceptable replacement would be Wells Adams," a concerned Twitter user wrote on Tuesday, December 29, referring to "The Bachelorette" alum. Echoing the sentiment, someone else added, "I simply will not be okay with @chrisbharrison leaving bachelor nation eve."

Calling Chris "the heart and soul" of the ABC franchise, another fan noted, "I've only watched 1 season of the Bachelor but even I know Chris Harrison can't leave that show."

Fans apparently didn't have to worry about Chris departing from the long-running franchise. Sources close to the production spilled to TMZ that Chris is not leaving the show. The site further noted that the 49-year-old will commute from Los Angeles to Texas as he's relocating with his girlfriend Lauren Zima partly because of his recent partnership deal with a local brewery.

Back in August, Chris took a couple of weeks off from season 16 of "The Bachelorette" because he had to drop off his son at college in Texas. "Just like that he's gone. Thought dropping the big man off at college @texaschristianuniversity today was going to crush me but all I could feel is pride and excitement," he wrote alongside some pictures of himself with his eldest son Joshua Harrison and the boy's new college friends. "Especially now, so grateful that they have this opportunity. Now go take on the world and have the time of your life my boy."

During his hiatus, former "The Bachelorette" star JoJo Fletcher took over his hosting duties.

