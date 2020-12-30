 
 

Miley and Noah Cyrus Congratulate Brother Braison Following Baby News

Aunts-to-be Miley and Noah are looking forward to meet the new addition to the Cyrus family as brother Braison is expecting his first child with wife Stella.

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus was among those congratulating her younger brother Braison on Monday (28Dec20), after he revealed he's set to become a first-time father.

The actor, model and musician took to his Instagram page to announce that he and wife Stella are expecting a baby boy, due in June (21).

"Extremely blessed and grateful to say that @stellamcyrus and I are expecting our first child. This is our son and he's due in June. Love this little dude so much already," he wrote, alongside an image of himself and Stella holding up a sonogram picture of their son.

Miley was quick to offer her congratulations on the post as she commented, "Aunt Swinkle in the (house)." Meanwhile, Noah responded, "i cant wait to be auntie noie."

Stella shared the same image of herself and Braison on her own Instagram page as she wrote, "2020 has been a difficult year to say the least, but it has also brought me the greatest gift of my life! I cannot wait to meet our baby boy this summer and watch him spread light & happiness to those around him. You’re going to be the best dad ever @braisonccyrus."

Meanwhile, grandmother-to-be Tish Cyrus posted a picture with the whole family to wish everyone a happy holiday. "Merry Christmas everyone. Lets all have an incredible holiday while we also keep one another safe and sound. If we do our part now we can have an even better Christmas next year! Love u guys!!!" she wrote.

