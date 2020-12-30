Ted Nugent Calls Covid-19 a Scam and Criticizes Black Lives Matter

Instagram Celebrity

The former Damn Yankees member refuses to get Covid-19 vaccine because he believes the virus is not real while he's also taking aim at the BLM movement in his new post.

Dec 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ted Nugent took aim at the "scamming" Covid-19 pandemic and insisted he won't be having the vaccine in a shocking message to fans on Christmas Day (25Dec20).

The singer has become more famous for his political rants than his music in recent years, and didn't hold back as he addressed his followers live at Christmas.

Reflecting on the coronavirus pandemic, Nugent said, "We don't earmark a safety net during a scamming pandemic. It's not a real pandemic, and that's not a real vaccine. I'm sorry. I ain't taking no vaccine. You come at me with a needle, and I will be in fear of my life, and you know what I'll do if you come at me with a needle. 'Hi, I'm from the government. This needle is good for you.' F**k you!"

Elsewhere in his message, Nugent took aim at the Black Lives Matter movement, and said that "systemic racism" isn't a problem in the United States.

"There's no systemic racism in America. There's systemic racism in Black Lives Matter," he said. "There's systemic racism in the Sudan. There's systemic racism in Nigeria. But there's no systemic racism - almost no racism at all in America. You gotta really look hard to find it. I haven't seen any."

Last month, Ted Nugent also criticized football players who choose to take a knee during the U.S. National Anthem. "It makes me identify those people as being real soulless, real stupid," he raged. "They don't even know what they're doing. They claim that somebody's hands were up and they got shot. That's a lie. I know the situation. I've studied the situation. Nobody's hands were up, and nobody got shot."