This Is How '90 Day Fiance' Star Ashley Martson Heals After Filing for Divorce From Jay Smith

Dec 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - "90 Day Fiance" star Ashley Martson is not going to dwell on sadness for too long after separating from Jay Smith yet again. If a new report is to be believed, the 34-year-old TLC personality is determined to focus on her kids after filing for divorce from Jay for the third time.

A source claims to Us Weekly that Ashley is "trying to heal from the messy divorce" by putting her sole attention to her kids. The Penssylvania resident has a son and a daughter from a previous relationship.

She confirmed her split from Jay on Monday, December 28, telling the site, "Yes, I did [refile for divorce]. It was done months ago. Should be finalized in February if Jay signs." Ashley continued, "We have a 90-day waiting period until it can be final. Had a hard time getting him served, so that's why it states that it was reinstated in November."

Ashley appeared to be final when it comes to get divorced from the 23-year-old Jamaican native. "I just want a divorce and him out of my life forever," she shared before calling Jay her "biggest mistake of my life that I'll regret forever."

Prior to this, Ashley explained in a now-deleted Instagram post that she "gave my all to this marriage." She went on to say, "I thought I was stronger and more forgiving but I'm not. Sometimes when trust is broken, it just cannot be repaired. I wish Jay the best and we are both on the same page with this." However, she insisted that "no one cheated" or "did anything" as she said that she made the decision because she "simply couldn't get over the past."

As for her next plan, Ashley admitted, "I don't know where I'm going, what's next for me or who I will evolve into. My only hope is that I become a better version of myself through this embarrassing and painful experience."

Ashley and Jay met when she was in his native Jamaica for a wedding. Jay contacted her through social media when she was about to return to the U.S. and that was when they started dating. He popped the question to Ashley during her second visit to the Carribean and they got married in May 2018.

As being unfolded on "90 Day Fiance", they had a rocky marriage with Jay being accused of cheating on her. Ashley filed for divorce in January 2019 only to withdraw it nine days later. She submitted divorce petition once again in April before reconciling with Jay in March of this year.