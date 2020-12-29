 
 

Billy Porter Admits 'Pose' Team Still Tries to Figure Out Filming Drag Ball Scenes Amid COVID-19

FX
TV

When appearing on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', the Pray Tell depicter opens up about the complications brought by the pandemic to the season 3 production of Ryan Murphy's hit TV series.

  • Dec 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Pose" season three's wild ball scenes have been booted to 2021 in the hope the flamboyant events can be freely filmed under a COVID "vaccine situation", according to star Billy Porter.

Ryan Murphy's hit TV series is set in 1987 against the backdrop of New York City's drag ball scene, and though it is back in production, current coronavirus protocols do not permit some of the show's large-scale scenes to be shot.

"We are shooting season three right now with all of the COVID protocols in place," Billy shares on "Live with Kelly and Ryan". "It's not the easiest version of filming a television show that I've ever been a part of... I'm just grateful to be back working."

And though he's desperate to get his finery on to film the show's big balls, Billy supports the "Pose" producers' efforts to find the best solution.

"We're still trying to figure that part out," he shares. "We haven't shot any of the balls yet... I believe we are waiting for the ball sequences, to hopefully be shooting them inside some kind of vaccine situation so we can have all those people in the room. So we're pushing those scenes to next year."

Billy will ring in the new year in style - he's co-hosting America's annual TV special, "Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve", with Lucy Hale and Ryan Seacrest, live from New York's Times Square on Thursday, December 31.

"Pose" revolves around New York City's African-American and Latino LGBTQ and gender-nonconforming drag ball culture scene in the 1980s and, in the second season, early 1990s. Jeremy Pope will be joining the cast in the third season, which has yet to get a premiere date.

