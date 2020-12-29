 
 

Carole Baskin in Talks to Front Own TV Series and Write Memoirs

The big cat conservationist, who rose to fame thanks to her participation on Netflix's 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness', makes the revelation in an end-of-year wrap up email to fans.

  Dec 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin is in talks to front her own TV docuseries and write her memoirs.

The big cat conservationist, who runs an animal sanctuary in Florida, rose to fame thanks to her participation on Netflix's "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" series, which documented her feud with former zoo keeper Joe Exotic, who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against his rival.

Now Baskin, who recently competed on reality show "Dancing with the Stars", reveals she has been approached to sign on for a couple of exciting new projects.

In an end-of-year wrap up email to fans, she wrote, "I'm in negotiations for a TV show series on the work we do to end big cat abuse and to write my memoirs."

It's unclear how much of her story Baskin will be willing to share in her autobiography, as she is also facing scrutiny amid the ongoing mystery surrounding the 1997 disappearance of her ex-husband, Don Lewis.

The story of Don's disappearance, shortly before he was due to head to Costa Rica, was prominently featured on "Tiger King", on which Exotic alleged Baskin had killed her husband and fed him to her big cats.

Baskin, who had Don legally declared dead in 2002, has denied the accusations. While she claimed her innocence over her husband's disappearance, the animal activist was sued by his family in September 2020 for defamation.

The lawsuit was filed by Lewis' daughters, Gale, Lynda and Donna, and his former assistant Anne McQueen after Baskin was being "complicit with jokes" about his death on "DWTS". In the paperwork, McQueen claimed that Baskin should have not taken a part in the jokes.

"These exact same false statements, and additional ones, are being made again in 2020. It is malicious," Lewis' family's attorney, Jon Phillips, said in the docs. "Making matters worse, Howard Baskin is making these same statements publicly, as is Big Cat Rescue. As such, they have been added as Defendants."

