Ariana Grande and Fiance Dalton Gomez Bonded During Coronavirus Quarantine
The 'Side to Side' hitmaker and her now-fiance Dalton got to know each better after they spent time together at her home in New York City back in March.

  • Dec 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have found the silver lining in the coronavirus pandemic. The "Side to Side" hitmaker and the luxury real estate agent, who went public with their engagement a few days before Christmas, were reported to have been able to bond with each other when they were quarantining together.

The 27-year-old beauty and her now-fiance, who began dating in January, first spent time together at her home in New York City. According to PEOPLE, she then decided to follow him when he returned to Los Angeles in March because "she realized he is very special."

"It was getting tricky for them to see each other, so she decided to take her chance," an insider told the outlet. "She purchased a house in the Hollywood Hills in June and never looked back. They are incredibly happy."

"Dalton is a great guy. He is very focused on work and low-key," the insider added. "He likes keeping his relationship with Ari private. They have been able to get to know each other in peace."

On how Ariana's family felt about her engagement to Dalton, the source claimed, "Ari's family is very happy. Everyone loves Dalton. He is great for Ari." The source added, "This phase of her life has been very quiet and uneventful in a good way. They are very happy that she is marrying Dalton."

The "7 Rings" singer confirmed via Instagram that she has gotten engaged to her 25-year-old beau on December 20. Sharing a slideshow of photos that captured her with her new fiance and her flaunting her engagement ring, she declared, "Forever n then some (sic)."

Shortly after Ariana shared the happy news, her mother Joan Grande expressed her excitement on Twitter. "I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here's to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo," she tweeted.

Her brother Frankie Grande, meanwhile, turned to his own Twitter page to welcome Dalton into the family. He gushed, "I am so happy for my sister and so excited to (officially) welcome Dalton into the family! YAY! This is just the beginning of a long-lasting life filled with laughter & love. Ugh. I love you Ariana & Dalton! HAPPY ENGAGEMENT!"

