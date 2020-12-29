 
 

Prince Harry Gets an Apology From British Tabloid Amid Legal Battle Over False Story

Prince Harry Gets an Apology From British Tabloid Amid Legal Battle Over False Story
The Duke of Sussex sues the outlet as well as Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over a story that includes false claims about his relationship with the Royal Marines.

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry wins an apology and retraction from British tabloid Mail on Sunday after the royal sued the publication over a false story about him. In response to that, the publication shared a statement to correct a story in which it reported that the Duke of Sussex "turned his back" on his prized military associations.

"An article on 25 October 2020 reported that Prince Harry had been accused by a top general of turning his back on the Royal Marines since withdrawing from his military roles in March and that, in an apparent snub to the Armed Forces, he had failed to reply to a letter from Lord Dannatt, a former Chief of the General Staff," the statement read.

The statement continued, "We now understand that Harry has been in contact in a private capacity with individuals in the military including in the Royal Marines to offer informal support since March and that whilst he did not initially receive the letter from Lord Dannatt referred to in the article due to administrative issues he has since replied on becoming aware of it."

It concluded, "We apologize to Prince Harry and have made a donation to the Invictus Games Foundation."

Prince Harry sued the outlet as well as Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over a story that included false claims about his relationship with the Royal Marines after resigning as senior royal family member alongside wife Meghan Markle earlier this year.

That is not the only story that Prince Harry took issue with. He and the former "Suits" actress sued the same publication for copyright infringement and invasion of privacy over five February 2019 articles about a handwritten letter from Meghan to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

Meanwhile, issuing an apology and retractions isn't something new for Mail on Sunday or its sister sites. Back in April 2017, the Daily Mail and Mail Online published an apology to first lady Melania Trump in addition to agreeing to pay millions in damages to settle two lawsuits for publishing an August 2016 article featuring false "racy" rumors about Melania's years as a single model in New York.

"We apologize to Mrs.Trump for any distress that our publication caused her," the Mail stated at the time. The publication also retracted its false statements that Trump "provided services beyond simply modeling."

