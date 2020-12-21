 
 

Ariana Grande's Mother and Brother Warmly Welcome New Fiance Dalton Gomez Into Family

Ariana Grande's Mother and Brother Warmly Welcome New Fiance Dalton Gomez Into Family
WENN/Instagram/Adriana M. Barraza
Celebrity

Joan cheers to the newly-engaged couple's 'happily ever after,' whereas Frankie declares, 'This is just the beginning of a long-lasting life filled with laughter and love.'

  • Dec 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande's mother and brother have certainly approved her engagement to Dalton Gomez. Shortly after the "7 Rings" hitmaker broke the happy news, Joan Grande and Frankie Grande warmly welcomed the singer's new fiance into their family.

On Sunday, December 20, 52-year-old Joan took to Twitter to express her excitement at welcoming her future son-in-law. "I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here's to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo," she tweeted.

Joan's message was echoed by her son Frankie. Making use of his own Twitter page, he raved, "I am so happy for my sister and so excited to (officially) welcome Dalton into the family! YAY! This is just the beginning of a long-lasting life filled with laughter & love. Ugh. I love you Ariana & Dalton! HAPPY ENGAGEMENT!"

/Joan Grande and Frankie Grande's Tweets

Joan and Frankie Grande welcomed Ariana Grande's new fiance Dalton Gomez into their family.

  See also...

Joan and Frankie's posts came hours after Ariana announced on Instagram that she is engaged to her 25-year-old beau. Sharing a series of photos of her with her new fiance and the engagement ring, the "Thank You, Next" songstress declared, "Forever n then some (sic)."

On how Ariana felt regarding the engagement, a source told Us Weekly, "Ariana is beyond excited. She has really enjoyed getting to know and falling in love with Dalton out of the spotlight, something she didn't get to do in her past relationships." The source added, "They are so in love and committed to spend the rest of their lives together."

Ariana and Dalton were reported to have become an item in March 2020. She confirmed the relationship nearly two months later through his cameo in her homemade music video for "Stuck With U", her collaboration single with Justin Bieber. They went Instagram official in June after she put out on her eve of her birthday a photo and video of her being accompanied by the real estate agent.

This is Ariana's second engagement. The Grammy winner was previously engaged to comedian Pete Davidson in June 2018. The pair called it off in October the same year. Her other exes included rapper Big Sean, late rapper Mac Miller and dancer Ricky Alvarez.

You can share this post!

Tom Parker Laments Over Selective Memory Loss Caused by Chemotherapy

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'
Related Posts
Ariana Grande Shows Off New Ring as She's Engaged to Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande Shows Off New Ring as She's Engaged to Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande Nerds Out and Twerks in '34+35' Full Music Video

Ariana Grande Nerds Out and Twerks in '34+35' Full Music Video

Ariana Grande's 'Positions' Tops Billboard 200 in Second Week

Ariana Grande's 'Positions' Tops Billboard 200 in Second Week

Ariana Grande's 'Positions' Debuts Atop Billboard 200

Ariana Grande's 'Positions' Debuts Atop Billboard 200

Most Read
Lori Laughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli 'Locked in Solitary Confinement' While in Jail
Celebrity

Lori Laughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli 'Locked in Solitary Confinement' While in Jail

YouTuber Trisha Paytas Speaks Up Against 'Arrogant' Addison Rae

YouTuber Trisha Paytas Speaks Up Against 'Arrogant' Addison Rae

Donald Trump Reportedly Throws Tantrum, Threatens Not to Vacate White House

Donald Trump Reportedly Throws Tantrum, Threatens Not to Vacate White House

Barack Obama Gushes About Daughter Malia's British Boyfriend in Rare Candid Moment

Barack Obama Gushes About Daughter Malia's British Boyfriend in Rare Candid Moment

Kat Von D Purchases Indiana's Historic House to Escape From 'Tyrannical' California Government

Kat Von D Purchases Indiana's Historic House to Escape From 'Tyrannical' California Government

B. Simone Claps Back at Critics After Saying DaniLeigh Gets the 'Upper Hand' for Being Latina

B. Simone Claps Back at Critics After Saying DaniLeigh Gets the 'Upper Hand' for Being Latina

Report: Erika Jayne Divorcing Tom Girardi Due to Multiple Affairs Despite Sham Accusation

Report: Erika Jayne Divorcing Tom Girardi Due to Multiple Affairs Despite Sham Accusation

YFN Lucci on Breaking Up With Reginae Carter Over Cucumber Party: 'I'm Just Hosting' It

YFN Lucci on Breaking Up With Reginae Carter Over Cucumber Party: 'I'm Just Hosting' It

Katie Holmes and New Boyfriend Go Instagram Official as They Celebrate Her Birthday Together

Katie Holmes and New Boyfriend Go Instagram Official as They Celebrate Her Birthday Together

Vanessa Bryant's Mother Claps Back Amid Lawsuit Drama: I Do Not Want the Publicity

Vanessa Bryant's Mother Claps Back Amid Lawsuit Drama: I Do Not Want the Publicity

Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin Finalize Divorce After Longtime Battle

Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin Finalize Divorce After Longtime Battle

Keke Palmer 'Grateful' to Tyler Perry for Paying Treatment for Her 'Traumatic' Skin Condition

Keke Palmer 'Grateful' to Tyler Perry for Paying Treatment for Her 'Traumatic' Skin Condition

Lily Allen Gets Candid as She Talks About Female Sexual Pleasure

Lily Allen Gets Candid as She Talks About Female Sexual Pleasure