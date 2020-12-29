Soleil Moon Frye and Husband Call It Quits After 22 Years of Marriage

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Punky Brewster' actress and husband Jason Goldberg are heading for divorce as the couple announce they are parting ways after more than two decades of marriage.

AceShowbiz - Actress Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg are separating after 22 years of marriage.

The couple wed in 1998 and share four kids, aged between 15 and four.

"Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg quietly separated this year," the "Punky Brewster" star's representative told People. "Their priority will continue to be their four beautiful children as they move forward with love and compassion."

Frye let nothing slip about the split in her Christmas message to fans, posting a shot of herself with her daughters and adding the caption, "Happy happy day after Christmas to all. Sending everyone so much love. So grateful to be safe & cuddled up with these loves."

Jason Goldberg, a TV producer, was noticeably absent from the new family picture.

Frye's last post with Jason dated back in June when she wished him a happy Father's Day. "A lot of babies and a whole lot of love. Xx," so she wrote back then.

The couple who tied the knot in a Jewish ceremony renewed their vows in October 2008, a decade after their wedding. They celebrated the special day with celeb pals Demi Moore, Ashton Kutcher, and Eric Dane at their Hollywood Hills home.

"Besides the days my children were born - and my first wedding - it was the best night of my life," she gushed back then.

Last year, Fyre credited her friend Demi for helping deliver her four children. "She was there with me every step of the way. And she really keeps me so grounded and was so comforting to me throughout those experiences," she said. "I love her from the bottom of my heart."