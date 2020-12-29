 
 

Latin Music Legend Armando Manzanero Lost Battle With Covid-19

The Latin music icon has passed away at the age of 85 after he was hospitalized before Christmas as he was struggling with complications from the coronavirus.

  • Dec 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Prolific songwriter Armando Manzanero has died, aged 85.

The maestro, who penned tracks recorded by Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Andrea Bocelli, and Luis Miguel, passed away due to complications from COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

Manzanero was reportedly diagnosed with the virus on 17 December (20), and was hospitalised just before Christmas.

A Latin music legend, Armando was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards, and performed some of his songs alongside Luis Fonsi and Pablo Alboran, among others.

Born in Merida, Yucatan, he started his music career as an accompanist when he was 16, and he landed a job at CBS Records in Mexico in his early 20s. His first big hit, "Voy a Apagar La Luz", was recorded by Lucho Gatica, and he released a solo album in 1959.

His hits included "Contigo Aprendi", "Te Extrano", "No Se Tu", and "Somos Novios", which became "It's Impossible" - a hit for Perry Como.

Miguel recorded four of Manzanero's songs as part of his 1997 album "Romances", on which the songwriter served as musical director, and then co-produced the follow-up, "Segundos Romances".

As a producer and arranger, the maestro was the brains behind two successful albums of duets, on which he collaborated with the likes of Alejandro Sanz and Lucero. He was in the process of recording a new album at the time of his death, according to Billboard.

Alboran and Maluma were among the first artists to honour Manzanera on Monday (28Dec20).

Alboran tweeted, "Dear maestro, I will never forget our last performance together," while Maluma called him "one of my biggest inspirations."

