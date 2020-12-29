'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dies at 33 After Posting About 'Trauma'

Instagram Celebrity

The Discovery Channel reality TV star has passed away at the age of 33, only four months after his castmate Mahlon Reyes died from heart attack earlier this year.

AceShowbiz - "Deadliest Catch" reality star Nick McGlashan has died at the age of 33.

The family fisherman, who was a regular on the U.S. Discovery Channel series, passed away on Sunday (27Dec20) in Nashville, Tennessee.

A cause of death has not been released, but the case is under investigation by authorities.

McGlashan had appeared in 78 episodes of the "Deadliest Catch" series, beginning in 2013, and publicly struggled with substance abuse during season 13 in 2017, when he entered rehab and got sober.

A statement issued by Discovery officials to The Hollywood Reporter reads, "Our deepest sympathy goes out to Nick's loved ones during this difficult time."

"Nick came from a long line of crabbers and was known for his great depth of knowledge. He also had a sharp sense of humor even in the most difficult conditions. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him."

McGlashan's death emerges four months after another castmember, deckhand Mahlon Reyes, passed away from a heart attack at just 38.

McGlashan paid tribute to his pal back then. "This place misses you," he wrote on Twitter while posting their photo. "RIP Mahlon."

Meanwhile, days before his death, McGlashan posted about his struggle with "trauma" on social media. "Trauma be making me fall asleep randomly. It also wakes me up randomly. Navigate carefully," he tweeted on December 10.

Following McGlashan's passing, co-star and friend, Landon Cheney, wrote an emotional tribute on the web.

"He will wipe every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away," Landon penned.

" 'Behold, I am making all things new.' Rest easy my brother #gonebutnotforgotten #restinpeace #brothers."

Back in 2018, another "Deadliest Catch" star Blake Painter was found dead at his home in Astoria, Oregon.