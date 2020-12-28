 
 

CNN's Andrew Kaczynski Shares Pic of Late Daughter's Last Smile to Him Amid Outpouring Support

CNN's Andrew Kaczynski Shares Pic of Late Daughter's Last Smile to Him Amid Outpouring Support
Instagram
Celebrity

The political journalist thanks people for reaching out to his family after he shared the heartbreaking news of his 9-month-old daughter's death from a rare tumor.

  • Dec 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Andrew Kaczynski is mourning the death of his baby girl. Whilst being showered with outpouring support over the heartbreaking news that his daughter Francesca Kaczynski, who suffered from a rare tumor, has passed away, the CNN political reporter shared a picture of his 9-month-old child's last smile to him.

The 31-year-old announced his baby's passing via Twitter on Christmas Day, December 25. Putting out an obituary he and wife Rachel Louise Ensign co-wrote for their late daughter, he penned, "We're heartbroken to have to announce our beautiful daughter Francesca passed away last night in the arms of her mom and dad."

"There will always be a Bean-sized hole in our hearts for her. We're so grateful to have known her love. Francesca we love you," the journalist continued. He followed it up with another tweet that read, "Rachel and I tried to write an obituary for her that captured her short, wonderful life. She was a bold curious baby, whose smile light up rooms."

Andrew Kaczynski's Tweets

Andrew Kaczynski announced his baby Francesca's passing.

The following day, Andrew thanked those who have given him and his wife support and donations in the wake of Francesca's passing. "Thank you everyone, your messages have touched our hearts. We're so grateful for how much money has been raised in Francesca's honor for Dana Farber to fight this terrible disease and we are going to spend the rest of our lives involved in finding a cure," he tweeted.

  See also...

Andrew Kaczynski

Andrew Kaczynski thanked those who have given him and his wife Rachel support and donations.

The journalist additionally shared a clip of Francesca which was filmed in late July. In the footage where the infant was seen smiling and laughing. "I know a lot of you didn't know Beans before her cancer diagnosis in September. She had such a pep in her step before she started treatment. And we're so fortunate she got six normal months of life," he wrote in accompaniment of the video. "This was from the end of July."

Andrew Kaczynski

Andrew Kaczynski shared a video of Francesca.

Andrew opened up about his daughter's health condition in mid-September. Making use of Twitter, he spilled, "Our six month old daughter Francesca was diagnosed with an extremely rare and very aggressive rhabdoid brain tumor this week. We're looking at any and all treatments right now, including experimental. Please keep my family in your thoughts and prayers."

Andrew Kaczynski

Andrew Kaczynski opened up about Francesca's health issue.

"Our daughter is the strongest person I know and I am confident she will fight this as hard as she can. In the meantime, I'm gonna be off work for a few weeks while we get started on treatment," he continued sharing. "I just want to thank all our friends, strangers, and medical staff for their support."

You can share this post!

6ix9ine Accuses Lil Durk of Using King Von to Boost Album Sales

Khloe Kardashian's Huge Diamond Ring Is Indeed From Tristan Thompson
Most Read
Playboi Carti's Side Chick Speaks Out as Iggy Azalea Says BD Refused to Sign Son's Birth Certificate
Celebrity

Playboi Carti's Side Chick Speaks Out as Iggy Azalea Says BD Refused to Sign Son's Birth Certificate

Chris Brown Shows Off New Motorbike From Usher on Christmas

Chris Brown Shows Off New Motorbike From Usher on Christmas

Miley Cyrus Is Naughty Santa in Racy Christmas Photos

Miley Cyrus Is Naughty Santa in Racy Christmas Photos

Vanessa Bryant Shares First Family Christmas Card Without Kobe and Gianna: 'Always Together'

Vanessa Bryant Shares First Family Christmas Card Without Kobe and Gianna: 'Always Together'

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Share Steamy Christmas Pic: 'Thank You Santa'

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Share Steamy Christmas Pic: 'Thank You Santa'

Ryan Phillippe Took Son Alien-Hunting on Birthday but Things Didn't Go Well

Ryan Phillippe Took Son Alien-Hunting on Birthday but Things Didn't Go Well

Carrie Underwood's Family Christmas Tree Is Not 'Pinterest-Worthy' and She Explains Why

Carrie Underwood's Family Christmas Tree Is Not 'Pinterest-Worthy' and She Explains Why

Gucci Mane's Artist Foogiano on the Run After Destroying Ankle Monitor

Gucci Mane's Artist Foogiano on the Run After Destroying Ankle Monitor

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis Dislike 'Love Actually' and Explain Why

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis Dislike 'Love Actually' and Explain Why

Luke Bryan Reveals Christmas Gift That Brought Him to Tears

Luke Bryan Reveals Christmas Gift That Brought Him to Tears

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

Larsa Pippen and LeBron James' Son Bronny Speak Out Amid Flirting Rumors

Larsa Pippen and LeBron James' Son Bronny Speak Out Amid Flirting Rumors

Rupert Everett No Longer Finds Wedding Repulsive After Gay Marriage Legalization

Rupert Everett No Longer Finds Wedding Repulsive After Gay Marriage Legalization