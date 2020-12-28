Josh Brolin's Wife Introduces Baby Chapel After Giving Birth to Second Child

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Avengers: Endgame' actor and wife Kathryn have welcomed a new addition to their growing family, four months after moving their family away from California.

Dec 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Josh Brolin is a new dad.

The movie star's wife Kathryn gave birth to their second child together, a baby girl, on Christmas Day (25Dec20).

The new mum confirmed the happy news on social media on Sunday (27Dec20), writing, "Chapel Grace Brolin Born at 6:20 pm on 12/25/20 Our little Christmas evening angel (sic)."

Josh and Kathryn wed in September, 2016, and their daughter, Westlyn Reign, was born in 2018.

Brolin also has two adult children, aged 32 and 26, from his first marriage to Alice Adair.

Josh and Kathryn were showered with love and well wishes by fans and friends. Director Sam Taylor Johnson gushed about the newborn, "Beautiful beautiful." Model Brooklyn Decker wrote, "Congratulations!" Naomi Campbell penned a similar message, "Congratulations, Precious Angel welcome."

Hilarie Burton exclaimed, "Yay!!!! Amazing!!! Much love to your gorgeous family." Kate Hudson wrote an equally heartwarming note, "Sweet baby! Congrats mama and papa! Welcome Chapel."

Kathryn announced her pregnancy in July. "The Brolin's (sic) are a growin'!! Our little December babe is on the way...," she wrote on her page back then.

A month later, she and husband Josh moved their family from California to an undisclosed part of the southeastern U.S. "The rest of the year brings a new adventure. Decided to skip out on our beloved Cali and move across the country," so she posted pictures of the family's new home.

"In the mean time, we will settle in, eat take on the floor in our not yet furnished abode, wipe the sleep from our jetlagged eyes and dance along to Elmo in the kitchen (sic)," she continued. "Waitin on your arrival @joshbrolin We are holdin it down til you walk through the door."