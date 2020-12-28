Wrestling Star Brodie Lee Dies at 41 Following Lung Issue

Instagram Celebrity

The All Elite Wrestling star has passed away at the age of 41 as he lost his battle with a lung issue which, his wife confirmed, was not related to Covid-19.

Dec 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Wrestler Brodie Lee has died at the age of 41.

The All Elite Wrestling star, who worked in the WWE under the moniker Luke Harper and whose real name is Jon Huber, passed away from a non-COVID-related lung issue on Saturday (26Dec20), according to his wife Amanda.

"My best friend died today," she wrote. "I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet."

"No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue (sic)..."

"On top of that, I can't express my love and admiration for the way @allelitewrestling has treated not only my husband but myself and my kids. @margaret.stalvey @meghalegalgirl10 @americannightmarecody @thebrandirhodes @nickjacksonyb @mattjackson13 @kennyomegamanx @tonyrkhan and the rest of the team at AEW have helped keep me standing and pick up all the broken pieces."

"I've been surrounded by so much love and incredible people I can't tag them all but they know who they are and I don't think they will ever know how thankful I am for them."

An AEW statement reads, "The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way - a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee... We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own."

A WWE spokesman added, "WWE is saddened to learn that Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper, passed away today at age 41... WWE extends its condolences to Huber's family, friends and fans."