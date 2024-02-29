Josh Brolin Slams Trolls Accusing Him of Having Romantic Feelings for Timothee Chalamet

Cover Images/Dave Allocca/Starpix Celebrity

The 56-year-old acting veteran, who stars alongside the 28-year-old actor in 'Dune: Part Two', claims fans' speculation on his poetry about the younger star has 'gotten out of control.'

AceShowbiz - Josh Brolin has blasted trolls for accusing him of wanting to "make out" with Timothee Chalamet. The 56-year-old acting veteran stars with the 28-year-old French actor in "Dune: Part Two", and keyboard warriors started to accuse him of having romantic feelings for Timothee after he wrote poetry about the star in his new behind-the-scenes book "Dune: Exposures".

He said on "Good Morning America" about the online chatter, "Yeah... you know, that's gotten out of control. You know what, when you're an older actor, OK, and you're looking at new, great younger talent, I get excited. So you're sitting there and you see Florence Pugh, or you're seeing [Zendaya Coleman], or you're seeing Timothee, and I get excited. Especially people who work hard. So I'm sitting there writing and I don't have a scene that day, and I'm writing these nice things and then the Internet grabs a hold of it and thinks I want to make out with Timothee or whatever."

Josh added, "It makes no sense. It says more about (the trolls) than it does about me."

Josh's book "Dune: Exposures" is a collection of hundreds of “intimate, evocative photographs” taken by the film's director of photography Greig Fraser, 48, on the sets of "Dune: Part One" and its new sequel, combined with poetic musings from Josh.

Josh, who also starred with Timothee in "Dune: Part One", reprises his role of Warmaster Gurney Halleck in "Dune: Part Two", which is set for release on March 1.

Josh hit back at trolls after his former wrestler co-star Dave Bautista, 55, told PEOPLE he has a "man crush" on the actor. He said, "God, I have a man crush, a huge man crush on Josh Brolin. I love him as a performer, as a human being."

