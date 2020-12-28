 
 

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers star and his wife Savannah slam fake rumors that linked their 16-year-old son Bronny James with Scottie Pippen's 46-year-old estranged wife.

  Dec 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - LeBron James and his wife Savannah Brinson have entered the chat amid rumors about their son Bronny James and Larsa Pippen. The 16-year-old basketballer and the 46-year-old estranged wife of retired NBA plater Scottie Pippen were linked after he was caught liking her Instagram selfie.

Savannah called out the blogs for targeting a minor. "With everything going on in the world right now, this is the s**t y'all talking about," the angry mother wrote on her Story. "At the end of the day y'all are talking about a minor. I don't care what type of 'celebrity' y'all think he is, he's a child and the bullshit needs to stop. Y'all got the right one."

LeBron echoed his wife's message while adding a little note warning gossip mongers about repercussions for their irresponsible action. "Uh oh y'all f**ked with the wrong one now! Good luck. It won't be cute!" so he penned.

LeBron James and wife reacted to Bronny and Larsa Pippen rumors

LeBron James and wife reacted to Bronny and Larsa Pippen rumors

Both Bronny and Larsa also denied the rumors.

"I liked one of my best friends moms picture y'all are jus childish (sic)," Bronny told his online followers on Instagram Story.

Larsa followed suit on Twitter, "Some of these stories are so disgusting the fact that my sons friends can't like my pics without some ppl writing some weirdo s**t is crazy."

The mother of four even threatened to take a legal action in response to a wilder rumor suggesting she entertained Bronny on DMs. "I'll sue the f**k out of you for writing some disgusting lies you weirdo," she raged.

Larsa Pippen is currently in the middle of divorce battle with estranged husband Scottie. After their split, she was linked to married NBA star Malik Beasley.

She was accused of breaking up Malik's relationship with wife Montana Yao, but she insisted it's not true. "Malik and his ex were separated before I ever met him that's a fact," she claimed.

In response, Montana tweeted, "This is 100% false. Continue to speak on my name and my relationship and we're going to have issues. Receipts don't lie. Let's not go there. I think you've embarrassed yourself enough already."

