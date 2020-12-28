 
 

Iggy Azalea Hopes Things Change for the Better After Talking to Playboi Carti Following Drama

Iggy Azalea Hopes Things Change for the Better After Talking to Playboi Carti Following Drama
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Fancy' hitmaker has seemingly resolved her issues with baby daddy and deleted her angry rants on Twitter after speaking to him following their very public drama on social media.

  • Dec 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Playboi Carti apparently managed to appease Iggy Azalea after the femcee lashed out at him for snubbing their son on Christmas. Following the Twitter drama that involved his alleged side chick, Iggy has since deleted her angry tweets.

"I've spoken to my bd," the Australian rapper opened up before sharing her hope for her baby daddy to get more involved in their son's life. "As f**ked up as this s**t's been... it was for the best because now s**ts aired out & gonna change for the better w my son. That's all I wanted."

She added, "I hate to see the bad part of me have to come out at times because I'm really just a baby angel."

Before the feud was resolved, Iggy threatened Playboi Carti that she would air more details of their relationship issues. She was apparently fed up with his "people" coming at her on social media.

One commenter accused Iggy of creating publicity stunt for her new music. "Don't let these girls lie I have no single dropping until summer," Iggy shut quickly down the allegation. "I have nothing to promote but the truth."

She told his baby daddy to check "his people" for attacking her on the web. "You have till morning to get all ya ppl on the delete button before I really air s**t out," she warned. "Y'all can delete or take an L tomorrow as a team it's up to you!!!"

  See also...

She updated hours later, "They deleted their comments. Smart."

Iggy was angry with Playboi Carti after he preferred throwing a party to celebrate his new album "Whole Lotta Red" to spending the holiday with his son Onyx. She called him deadbeat, claiming he had snubbed little Onyx since the baby was born.

According to the "Fancy" femcee, Playboi Carti was a no-show when she went into labor earlier this year. He allegedly preferred playing video game with fellow rapper Lil Uzi Vert at home. He also reportedly refused to sign the baby's birth certificate, resulting in the baby taking Iggy's last name instead.

"Imagine how trash you are to do this to your first born son," she raged.

She also accused Playboi Carti of cheating during her pregnancy. At one point, she and her baby were allegedly kicked out of the house they shared together after his side chick moved in. "I had to live in an air bnb for months in LA before I could figure out getting a place of my own," she said.

The woman he slept with denied all accusations. She claimed she first met Playboi Carti in May and only agreed to enter a relationship with him because he said he had broken up with Iggy. The woman also insisted, "I encouraged him to be with his son every chance he could get and even for Christmas btw, but he makes his own choice at the end of the day."

Iggy responded, "Side chick always believe whatever lie they get told n wanna act bold but we have evidence baby. Think twice and quickly."

When someone on the internet told her to settle the issues in private, Iggy replied, "Apparently not since this chicks whole family wanna repeat lies online." She added, "Delete and we can be done, or we can have another episode in the morning."

You can share this post!

Larsa Pippen and LeBron James' Son Bronny Speak Out Amid Flirting Rumors
Related Posts
Iggy Azalea Blasts Playboi Carti for Ditching Plans to Spend Christmas With Their Son

Iggy Azalea Blasts Playboi Carti for Ditching Plans to Spend Christmas With Their Son

Iggy Azalea Shoots Back After Playboi Carti Tells Her to 'Shut Up'

Iggy Azalea Shoots Back After Playboi Carti Tells Her to 'Shut Up'

Iggy Azalea Denies Quitting Music to Become YouTuber

Iggy Azalea Denies Quitting Music to Become YouTuber

Iggy Azalea Makes Her Feelings About Donald Trump Clear After Being Warned About Politics

Iggy Azalea Makes Her Feelings About Donald Trump Clear After Being Warned About Politics

Most Read
Playboi Carti's Side Chick Speaks Out as Iggy Azalea Says BD Refused to Sign Son's Birth Certificate
Celebrity

Playboi Carti's Side Chick Speaks Out as Iggy Azalea Says BD Refused to Sign Son's Birth Certificate

Britney Spears Celebrates Christmas Early With Her Sons

Britney Spears Celebrates Christmas Early With Her Sons

Chris Brown Shows Off New Motorbike From Usher on Christmas

Chris Brown Shows Off New Motorbike From Usher on Christmas

Miley Cyrus Is Naughty Santa in Racy Christmas Photos

Miley Cyrus Is Naughty Santa in Racy Christmas Photos

Vanessa Bryant Shares First Family Christmas Card Without Kobe and Gianna: 'Always Together'

Vanessa Bryant Shares First Family Christmas Card Without Kobe and Gianna: 'Always Together'

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Share Steamy Christmas Pic: 'Thank You Santa'

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Share Steamy Christmas Pic: 'Thank You Santa'

Ryan Phillippe Took Son Alien-Hunting on Birthday but Things Didn't Go Well

Ryan Phillippe Took Son Alien-Hunting on Birthday but Things Didn't Go Well

Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Shares Pic of Wrecked Car After Near-Fatal Accident

Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Shares Pic of Wrecked Car After Near-Fatal Accident

Gucci Mane's Artist Foogiano on the Run After Destroying Ankle Monitor

Gucci Mane's Artist Foogiano on the Run After Destroying Ankle Monitor

Carrie Underwood's Family Christmas Tree Is Not 'Pinterest-Worthy' and She Explains Why

Carrie Underwood's Family Christmas Tree Is Not 'Pinterest-Worthy' and She Explains Why

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis Dislike 'Love Actually' and Explain Why

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis Dislike 'Love Actually' and Explain Why

Jermaine Dupri Enraged by Shooting of 7-Year-Old Girl in Atlanta

Jermaine Dupri Enraged by Shooting of 7-Year-Old Girl in Atlanta

A$AP Rocky Joins Rihanna on Christmas in Her Native Barbados as They Get 'More Serious'

A$AP Rocky Joins Rihanna on Christmas in Her Native Barbados as They Get 'More Serious'