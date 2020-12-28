Iggy Azalea Hopes Things Change for the Better After Talking to Playboi Carti Following Drama

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Fancy' hitmaker has seemingly resolved her issues with baby daddy and deleted her angry rants on Twitter after speaking to him following their very public drama on social media.

AceShowbiz - Playboi Carti apparently managed to appease Iggy Azalea after the femcee lashed out at him for snubbing their son on Christmas. Following the Twitter drama that involved his alleged side chick, Iggy has since deleted her angry tweets.

"I've spoken to my bd," the Australian rapper opened up before sharing her hope for her baby daddy to get more involved in their son's life. "As f**ked up as this s**t's been... it was for the best because now s**ts aired out & gonna change for the better w my son. That's all I wanted."

She added, "I hate to see the bad part of me have to come out at times because I'm really just a baby angel."

Before the feud was resolved, Iggy threatened Playboi Carti that she would air more details of their relationship issues. She was apparently fed up with his "people" coming at her on social media.

One commenter accused Iggy of creating publicity stunt for her new music. "Don't let these girls lie I have no single dropping until summer," Iggy shut quickly down the allegation. "I have nothing to promote but the truth."

She told his baby daddy to check "his people" for attacking her on the web. "You have till morning to get all ya ppl on the delete button before I really air s**t out," she warned. "Y'all can delete or take an L tomorrow as a team it's up to you!!!"

She updated hours later, "They deleted their comments. Smart."

Iggy was angry with Playboi Carti after he preferred throwing a party to celebrate his new album "Whole Lotta Red" to spending the holiday with his son Onyx. She called him deadbeat, claiming he had snubbed little Onyx since the baby was born.

According to the "Fancy" femcee, Playboi Carti was a no-show when she went into labor earlier this year. He allegedly preferred playing video game with fellow rapper Lil Uzi Vert at home. He also reportedly refused to sign the baby's birth certificate, resulting in the baby taking Iggy's last name instead.

"Imagine how trash you are to do this to your first born son," she raged.

She also accused Playboi Carti of cheating during her pregnancy. At one point, she and her baby were allegedly kicked out of the house they shared together after his side chick moved in. "I had to live in an air bnb for months in LA before I could figure out getting a place of my own," she said.

The woman he slept with denied all accusations. She claimed she first met Playboi Carti in May and only agreed to enter a relationship with him because he said he had broken up with Iggy. The woman also insisted, "I encouraged him to be with his son every chance he could get and even for Christmas btw, but he makes his own choice at the end of the day."

Iggy responded, "Side chick always believe whatever lie they get told n wanna act bold but we have evidence baby. Think twice and quickly."

When someone on the internet told her to settle the issues in private, Iggy replied, "Apparently not since this chicks whole family wanna repeat lies online." She added, "Delete and we can be done, or we can have another episode in the morning."