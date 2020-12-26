Chris Pratt Posts Christmas Video With Baby Lyla and Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

WENN Celebrity

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor wishes his online followers a Merry Christmas while spending a cozy night with his family during the festive holiday.

AceShowbiz - Chris Pratt spent the jolly holiday with his family. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor got cozy in front of TV while watching Christmas mass. He was joined by his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, their baby daughter Lyla, and the family's furry pet.

"Gotta shout out Monsignor Torgerson at St Monica's for welcoming everyone to mass this Xmas eve. Merry Christmas Eve!" the Hollywood hunk wrote on his Instagram Stories. "Get you some mass!!" He added, "Come as you are. Jesus died for the sins of everyone. No matter who you are."

The Marvel star pointed his camera phone at the television screen most of the time, but at one point, he turned it to his wife who's all smiles as she sat in the opposite side of the room while holding baby Lyla.

Chris Pratt spends Christmas Eve with wife and daughter

Katherine found having a daughter a "great bonding experience" for her and husband. "Obviously when you're able to have that experience with your significant other, it's such a beautiful experience and a beautiful journey and a great bonding experience as well," she said. "I feel really blessed to be able to have that as part of this journey. To experience that day by day is really incredible."

In a recent Instagram video, the 31-year-old author additionally revealed her new obsession as a first-time mom. She showed off a new necklace featuring Lyla's name and another chain with the baby's name. "I clearly am obsessed with putting my daughter's name on everything," the new mother quipped.

Besides daughter Lyla, Chris Pratt who married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019 has an eight-year-old son named Jack from his previous marriage to former "Take Me Home Tonight" co-star Anna Faris. They agreed to share the custody of little Jack when they finalized their divorce in 2018.