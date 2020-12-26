 
 

Chris Pratt Posts Christmas Video With Baby Lyla and Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt Posts Christmas Video With Baby Lyla and Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor wishes his online followers a Merry Christmas while spending a cozy night with his family during the festive holiday.

  • Dec 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chris Pratt spent the jolly holiday with his family. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor got cozy in front of TV while watching Christmas mass. He was joined by his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, their baby daughter Lyla, and the family's furry pet.

"Gotta shout out Monsignor Torgerson at St Monica's for welcoming everyone to mass this Xmas eve. Merry Christmas Eve!" the Hollywood hunk wrote on his Instagram Stories. "Get you some mass!!" He added, "Come as you are. Jesus died for the sins of everyone. No matter who you are."

The Marvel star pointed his camera phone at the television screen most of the time, but at one point, he turned it to his wife who's all smiles as she sat in the opposite side of the room while holding baby Lyla.

  See also...

Chris Pratt spends Christmas Eve with wife and daughter

Chris Pratt spends Christmas Eve with wife and daughter

Katherine found having a daughter a "great bonding experience" for her and husband. "Obviously when you're able to have that experience with your significant other, it's such a beautiful experience and a beautiful journey and a great bonding experience as well," she said. "I feel really blessed to be able to have that as part of this journey. To experience that day by day is really incredible."

In a recent Instagram video, the 31-year-old author additionally revealed her new obsession as a first-time mom. She showed off a new necklace featuring Lyla's name and another chain with the baby's name. "I clearly am obsessed with putting my daughter's name on everything," the new mother quipped.

Besides daughter Lyla, Chris Pratt who married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019 has an eight-year-old son named Jack from his previous marriage to former "Take Me Home Tonight" co-star Anna Faris. They agreed to share the custody of little Jack when they finalized their divorce in 2018.

You can share this post!

Playboi Carti's Side Chick Speaks Out as Iggy Azalea Says BD Refused to Sign Son's Birth Certificate
Related Posts
Chris Pratt Digs at 'Better Chris' Debate When Boasting About Charity Fantasy Football League Succes

Chris Pratt Digs at 'Better Chris' Debate When Boasting About Charity Fantasy Football League Succes

Katherine Schwarzenegger Credits Baby Lyla for Bringing Her Even Closer to Husband Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger Credits Baby Lyla for Bringing Her Even Closer to Husband Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt Showers Katherine Schwarzenegger With Sweet Praises on 31st Birthday

Chris Pratt Showers Katherine Schwarzenegger With Sweet Praises on 31st Birthday

Chris Pratt Stresses Need to Seek Help as He Reflects on Poor Childhood

Chris Pratt Stresses Need to Seek Help as He Reflects on Poor Childhood

Most Read
Grace VanderWaal Alarms Fans With Extreme Makeover
Celebrity

Grace VanderWaal Alarms Fans With Extreme Makeover

Blueface and Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Get 'Very Flirty' During Lunch Date

Blueface and Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Get 'Very Flirty' During Lunch Date

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Shades Him Over His Relationship With 'Bachelorette' Star Tayshia Adams

Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Shades Him Over His Relationship With 'Bachelorette' Star Tayshia Adams

Mountain Rocker Leslie West Dies at 75 After Fighting for His Life Following Cardiac Arrest

Mountain Rocker Leslie West Dies at 75 After Fighting for His Life Following Cardiac Arrest

Mulatto Fires Back After Being Trolled Over 'Dirty Feet'

Mulatto Fires Back After Being Trolled Over 'Dirty Feet'

Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Shares Pic of Wrecked Car After Near-Fatal Accident

Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Shares Pic of Wrecked Car After Near-Fatal Accident

Actress Eileen Pollock Dies at 73

Actress Eileen Pollock Dies at 73

Gene Simmons, Dee Snider and More Praying for Rock Star Leslie West Who's on Deathbed

Gene Simmons, Dee Snider and More Praying for Rock Star Leslie West Who's on Deathbed

Jeremih Still 'Skin and Bones' After Almost Giving Up During His Fight With Covid-19

Jeremih Still 'Skin and Bones' After Almost Giving Up During His Fight With Covid-19

Here's Pete Davidson's Reaction to Ariana Grande's Engagement to Dalton Gomez

Here's Pete Davidson's Reaction to Ariana Grande's Engagement to Dalton Gomez

Shemar Moore Diagnosed With Covid-19 After Initially Thinking He Had Food Poisoning

Shemar Moore Diagnosed With Covid-19 After Initially Thinking He Had Food Poisoning

David Bowie's Son Thankful for Story Behind Christmas Scarf Shared by 'The Snowman' Producer

David Bowie's Son Thankful for Story Behind Christmas Scarf Shared by 'The Snowman' Producer