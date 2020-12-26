Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Share Steamy Christmas Pic: 'Thank You Santa'

Instagram/shawnmendes Celebrity

In the said picture, the 'Senorita' collaborators, who are currently in Canada, look like they are having a moment for themselves as they lock lips in a hot tub.

AceShowbiz - Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes got hot and heavy on Christmas. The "Havana" songstress treated her Instagram followers to a steamy picture of herself and her boyfriend making out in a hot tub as they celebrated Christmas day together.

In the said picture, Shawn was seen shirtless while Camila was donning a black bra. The "Senorita" singers, who are currently in Canada, looked like they were having a moment for themselves as they locked lips in the hot tub.

"I'm not good at taking a lot of pictures lately but here's one good one [heart emoji] merry Christmas!" so she captioned the snap. She then thanked Santa Claus for the "Where Were You in the Morning" crooner, whom she called her "tall sweet funny boy."

"Queen of giving us pictures of her making out with Shawn Mendes for Christmas," one of her followers wrote in the comment section. "This is the Christmas kiss we all wished for," someone added.

It seems like Camila and Shawn are getting serious with their relationship as the Canadian heartthrob admitted in a recent interview that he could see himself getting engaged to Camila. "Yeah, absolutely, I think for me it's always been if I'm not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don't know, I really think when you know, you know," he told Entertainment Tonight of the former Fifth Harmony member, whom he started dating last July.

"She's been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old," he went on adding. "I don't know, at the same time, I know we are really young so I don't want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person."

He also talked about writing songs to each other, noting that they "don't put any rules or boundaries on what we are writing about or in our art." The "Stitch" hitmaker continued, "I think the truth about being celebrities and being in a relationship is that it's super tricky, because there are a lot of people who want to know more than what is maybe normal just to give out, they want more personal stuff."

"But both of us realize that it is just sometimes you say something that maybe you shouldn't have, and someone asks you a personal question and you answered it because you were off guard, and you know, you can't really do much about it. It's just kind of the nature of the beast," he added.