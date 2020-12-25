Amanda Kloots Shows Off New Ring Made of Late Husband Nick Cordero's Ashes

Instagram Celebrity

'I love that Nick is with me in many places; the ocean, a beautiful vase, an urn and now on my hand,' the 'Talk' co-host shares on Instagram alongside a video of the ring.

Dec 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Amanda Kloots is keeping late husband Nick Cordero close to her. "The Talk" co-host has shared on her Instagram page a video of her new ring that incorporates the Broadway star's ashes as a way for her to pay tribute to him.

"Something very special arrived yesterday," Amanda wrote on December 23 alongside a video offering a closer look at the ring, which also featured his initial "NC" being engraved on it. "She put a sapphire in the center, his birthstone. This ring, engraved with NC, will go to [son] Elvis one day," Amanda further detailed.

"I'm constantly amazed by the ways you can incorporate ashes to keep your person close to you. I love that Nick is with me in many places; the ocean, a beautiful vase, an urn and now on my hand," she went on saying.

Referring to Jewelry Designer Stephanie Gottlieb, who designed the ring, Amanda concluded her message, "Nick went to Stephanie for all my jewelry, he knew I loved her designs! My wedding and engagement ring are from her so this ring is very special to me."

Stephanie responded to the post by writing in the comment section, "Amanda I'm so happy I could create something that you and Elvis will treasure forever! Wear It in good health and spirits always." Sharon Osbourne, Amanda's fellow co-host on "The Talk", meanwhile, dubbed it "lovely." Actress Olivia Munn also chimed in, leaving some heart emojis.

Fans were also loving the idea as well as the ring as one wrote in the comment section, "That is absolutely amazing it's just beautiful." Another person thought that "this is the most beautiful, special gift."

One user wrote, "Oh Elvis is going to treasure this incredible gift. What a stunning creation. Thank you for sharing all of the creative and unique ways to honor someone we love."

Nick died in July due to complications from COVID-19. "God has another angel in heaven now," Amanda shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram at the time. "Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband."