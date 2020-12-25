 
 

Amanda Kloots Shows Off New Ring Made of Late Husband Nick Cordero's Ashes

Amanda Kloots Shows Off New Ring Made of Late Husband Nick Cordero's Ashes
Instagram
Celebrity

'I love that Nick is with me in many places; the ocean, a beautiful vase, an urn and now on my hand,' the 'Talk' co-host shares on Instagram alongside a video of the ring.

  • Dec 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Amanda Kloots is keeping late husband Nick Cordero close to her. "The Talk" co-host has shared on her Instagram page a video of her new ring that incorporates the Broadway star's ashes as a way for her to pay tribute to him.

"Something very special arrived yesterday," Amanda wrote on December 23 alongside a video offering a closer look at the ring, which also featured his initial "NC" being engraved on it. "She put a sapphire in the center, his birthstone. This ring, engraved with NC, will go to [son] Elvis one day," Amanda further detailed.

"I'm constantly amazed by the ways you can incorporate ashes to keep your person close to you. I love that Nick is with me in many places; the ocean, a beautiful vase, an urn and now on my hand," she went on saying.

Referring to Jewelry Designer Stephanie Gottlieb, who designed the ring, Amanda concluded her message, "Nick went to Stephanie for all my jewelry, he knew I loved her designs! My wedding and engagement ring are from her so this ring is very special to me."

  See also...

Stephanie responded to the post by writing in the comment section, "Amanda I'm so happy I could create something that you and Elvis will treasure forever! Wear It in good health and spirits always." Sharon Osbourne, Amanda's fellow co-host on "The Talk", meanwhile, dubbed it "lovely." Actress Olivia Munn also chimed in, leaving some heart emojis.

Fans were also loving the idea as well as the ring as one wrote in the comment section, "That is absolutely amazing it's just beautiful." Another person thought that "this is the most beautiful, special gift."

One user wrote, "Oh Elvis is going to treasure this incredible gift. What a stunning creation. Thank you for sharing all of the creative and unique ways to honor someone we love."

Nick died in July due to complications from COVID-19. "God has another angel in heaven now," Amanda shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram at the time. "Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband."

You can share this post!

Jay-Z's Nephew Nahziah Carter Reportedly Found Responsible for Rape

Pope Francis' Instagram Caught Liking Another Model's Sexy Photo
Related Posts
Amanda Kloots Remembers Late Husband With Photo of Last Christmas

Amanda Kloots Remembers Late Husband With Photo of Last Christmas

Nick Cordero's Wife Pokes Fun at the One-Year Apart Hospitalization of Both Men in Her Life

Nick Cordero's Wife Pokes Fun at the One-Year Apart Hospitalization of Both Men in Her Life

Most Read
Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look
Celebrity

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

Grace VanderWaal Alarms Fans With Extreme Makeover

Grace VanderWaal Alarms Fans With Extreme Makeover

Blueface and Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Get 'Very Flirty' During Lunch Date

Blueface and Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Get 'Very Flirty' During Lunch Date

Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Shades Him Over His Relationship With 'Bachelorette' Star Tayshia Adams

Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Shades Him Over His Relationship With 'Bachelorette' Star Tayshia Adams

Tiffany Haddish Hoping for Common's Invite to Spend Holidays With Him Only to Turn It Down

Tiffany Haddish Hoping for Common's Invite to Spend Holidays With Him Only to Turn It Down

Halsey Responds to Criticism of Her Black People's Superpower Joke With Humor

Halsey Responds to Criticism of Her Black People's Superpower Joke With Humor

Trump Clowned for Allegedly Wanting an Airport Named After Him

Trump Clowned for Allegedly Wanting an Airport Named After Him

Diddy Gives Mom $1 Million Cheque and New Bentley on 80th Birthday

Diddy Gives Mom $1 Million Cheque and New Bentley on 80th Birthday

Mountain Rocker Leslie West Dies at 75 After Fighting for His Life Following Cardiac Arrest

Mountain Rocker Leslie West Dies at 75 After Fighting for His Life Following Cardiac Arrest

Mulatto Fires Back After Being Trolled Over 'Dirty Feet'

Mulatto Fires Back After Being Trolled Over 'Dirty Feet'

G Herbo Accused of Snitching on His Former Friend Because of a Girl

G Herbo Accused of Snitching on His Former Friend Because of a Girl

Gene Simmons, Dee Snider and More Praying for Rock Star Leslie West Who's on Deathbed

Gene Simmons, Dee Snider and More Praying for Rock Star Leslie West Who's on Deathbed