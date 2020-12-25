 
 

Jamie Foxx in Awe of Jennifer Lopez's Beauty When They First Met at Audition

Jamie Foxx in Awe of Jennifer Lopez's Beauty When They First Met at Audition
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Django Unchained' actor recalls calling J.Lo 'the most beautiful woman' when he first met her during the audition of their classic sitcom 'In Living Color'.

  • Dec 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jamie Foxx told Jennifer Lopez she was the "most beautiful person" he had ever seen when they first met.

The Oscar winner gave the "On the Floor" hitmaker the compliment at his audition for sketch comedy show "In Living Color" back in the 1990s when he spotted her on the set.

"I remember seeing her, and I say to her, 'Hey, I have a girlfriend, I'm not hitting on you, but you're the most beautiful person I've ever seen,' " Foxx tells Yahoo Entertainment. "We became friends because we were the rookies on the show."

And Jamie still recalls his audition, adding, "I go up onstage and I get a standing ovation. And then the next day I get a call that says, 'You gonna be on a show called In Living Color'. That was what I needed."

  See also...

The duo reunited in 2017 as they were all smiles while posing for a selfie on Instagram. "Always lots of laughs when you run into this guy," J.Lo gushed on her page.

They again ran into each other early this year at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles at the Shrine Auditorium. They were joined by her beau Alex Rodriguez to pose for the photographers on the red carpet.

Jamie Foxx applauded his former co-star for her onscreen performance in "Hustlers". "What she did in this last film, I mean, come on," he raved. "It's harder when a person has such a light when they turn in the acting piece it's wonderful to seem, and now I've seen her come full circle."

You can share this post!

LeAnn Rimes Relieved When Her Affair With Eddie Cibrian Was Exposed

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch Bought by Billionaire Ron Burkle
Related Posts
Jamie Foxx and Family Struggling With 'So Much Pain' After Sister's Death

Jamie Foxx and Family Struggling With 'So Much Pain' After Sister's Death

Jamie Foxx Recruited a Group of Friends to Intimidate Daughter's High School Boyfriend

Jamie Foxx Recruited a Group of Friends to Intimidate Daughter's High School Boyfriend

Jamie Foxx Teams Up With Global Down Syndrome Foundation to Honor Late Sister With Fund

Jamie Foxx Teams Up With Global Down Syndrome Foundation to Honor Late Sister With Fund

Jamie Foxx Is in 'Unbelievable' Pain Due to Younger Sister's Death at 36

Jamie Foxx Is in 'Unbelievable' Pain Due to Younger Sister's Death at 36

Most Read
Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look
Celebrity

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

Grace VanderWaal Alarms Fans With Extreme Makeover

Grace VanderWaal Alarms Fans With Extreme Makeover

Blueface and Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Get 'Very Flirty' During Lunch Date

Blueface and Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Get 'Very Flirty' During Lunch Date

Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Shades Him Over His Relationship With 'Bachelorette' Star Tayshia Adams

Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Shades Him Over His Relationship With 'Bachelorette' Star Tayshia Adams

Tiffany Haddish Hoping for Common's Invite to Spend Holidays With Him Only to Turn It Down

Tiffany Haddish Hoping for Common's Invite to Spend Holidays With Him Only to Turn It Down

Halsey Responds to Criticism of Her Black People's Superpower Joke With Humor

Halsey Responds to Criticism of Her Black People's Superpower Joke With Humor

Trump Clowned for Allegedly Wanting an Airport Named After Him

Trump Clowned for Allegedly Wanting an Airport Named After Him

Diddy Gives Mom $1 Million Cheque and New Bentley on 80th Birthday

Diddy Gives Mom $1 Million Cheque and New Bentley on 80th Birthday

Mountain Rocker Leslie West Dies at 75 After Fighting for His Life Following Cardiac Arrest

Mountain Rocker Leslie West Dies at 75 After Fighting for His Life Following Cardiac Arrest

Dwyane Wade Sends 'Unconditional Love' for Trans Daughter Zaya

Dwyane Wade Sends 'Unconditional Love' for Trans Daughter Zaya

G Herbo Accused of Snitching on His Former Friend Because of a Girl

G Herbo Accused of Snitching on His Former Friend Because of a Girl

Mulatto Fires Back After Being Trolled Over 'Dirty Feet'

Mulatto Fires Back After Being Trolled Over 'Dirty Feet'