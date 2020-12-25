 
 

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch Bought by Billionaire Ron Burkle

WENN
The sprawling property previously owned by the late King of Pop in Santa Barbara, California has reportedly been purchased by a wealthy businessman for a fifth of the asking price.

  Dec 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Billionaire businessman Ron Burkle is the new owner of Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch home in Santa Barbara, California.

The tycoon, who worked with the King of Pop in the decade before his death, has snapped up the sprawling compound in Los Olivos for a reported $20 million (£14.8 million) - a fifth of the asking price in 2015. Last year (19), the estate was re-listed for $31 million (£22.9 million).

Jackson bought the property for $19.5 million (£14.4 million) in 1987 and turned it into a childlike playground, complete with an amusement park and a small zoo.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, MJ's youngest son Blanket who changed his name to Bigi a few years ago reportedly bought a mansion in California. He allegedly purchased a $2.62 million house in Calabasas after he turned 18.

He followed in the footsteps of his siblings in getting himself a luxury property. Older brother Prince Jackson reportedly chose a $2.2 million mansion in Rancho Palos Verdes, California while sister Paris Jackson allegedly spent about $2 million for a residence in Topanga Canyon back in spring 2017.

On Bigi's birthday, Paris paid tribute to her sibling on Instagram by posting a rare picture with him, "What the f**k. i used to change his diapers. this is such a trip.. proud of the handsome, intelligent, insightful, funny, and kind young man he has become." She added, "he likes privacy so that's all i gotta say. hbd lil bro."

Contrary to her little brother who's rarely seen in the media, Paris has appeared on TV shows and feature films. Her next movie role is a gender-bending Jesus in a new drama called "Habit". She also recently launched her solo debut album "Wilted".

