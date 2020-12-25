Tony Iommi and Ace Frehley Pay Tribute to Mountain Rocker Leslie West Following His Death

WENN/WENN/Facebook Celebrity

The former Black Sabbath member and the ex-KISS star become the latest rock stars to take to social media to remember the late Mountain rocker following news of his passing.

AceShowbiz - Heavy rock guitar greats Tony Iommi and Ace Frehley have added their tributes to Mountain star Leslie West following his death on Wednesday (23Dec20).

The 75 year old suffered a cardiac arrest at his home near Daytona, Florida on Monday (21Dec20) and never regained consciousness.

Former Black Sabbath rocker Iommi took to social media on Thursday (24Dec20) to remember West, calling him "a great guitar player."

"His band MOUNTAIN were one of the first bands that SABBATH supported on our early tour of America. We struck up a great relationship on that tour - they were a really good band and Leslie's playing and sound was just superb and he was a great singer too!"

"When they came to the U.K. to tour he brought a gift of a similar Gibson to what he used on stage... He was a really nice guy and will be sadly missed. RIP."

Ex-KISS star Frehley adds, "I lost a dear friend yesterday, he was Leslie West the lead guitarist from MOUNTAIN... Probably best known for their hit 'Mississippi Queen'... He was an amazing guitarist, and I was awaiting a call from him, since I did a remake of one of his songs on 'Origins Vol. 2'... but now I'll never get a chance to hear what he thought of the cover..."

"It's so sad, we've lost so many great guitar players this year... My prayers are with his family & friends during this holiday season! He was one of the great guitarists and a good friend over the years!!! He will be missed in the Rock & Roll Community! I'm sure he's up in R&R Heaven w/all (with all) the other musicians we've lost!... R.I.P Mr. West!"