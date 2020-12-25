 
 

Tony Iommi and Ace Frehley Pay Tribute to Mountain Rocker Leslie West Following His Death

Tony Iommi and Ace Frehley Pay Tribute to Mountain Rocker Leslie West Following His Death
WENN/WENN/Facebook
Celebrity

The former Black Sabbath member and the ex-KISS star become the latest rock stars to take to social media to remember the late Mountain rocker following news of his passing.

  • Dec 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Heavy rock guitar greats Tony Iommi and Ace Frehley have added their tributes to Mountain star Leslie West following his death on Wednesday (23Dec20).

The 75 year old suffered a cardiac arrest at his home near Daytona, Florida on Monday (21Dec20) and never regained consciousness.

Former Black Sabbath rocker Iommi took to social media on Thursday (24Dec20) to remember West, calling him "a great guitar player."

  See also...

"His band MOUNTAIN were one of the first bands that SABBATH supported on our early tour of America. We struck up a great relationship on that tour - they were a really good band and Leslie's playing and sound was just superb and he was a great singer too!"

"When they came to the U.K. to tour he brought a gift of a similar Gibson to what he used on stage... He was a really nice guy and will be sadly missed. RIP."

Ex-KISS star Frehley adds, "I lost a dear friend yesterday, he was Leslie West the lead guitarist from MOUNTAIN... Probably best known for their hit 'Mississippi Queen'... He was an amazing guitarist, and I was awaiting a call from him, since I did a remake of one of his songs on 'Origins Vol. 2'... but now I'll never get a chance to hear what he thought of the cover..."

"It's so sad, we've lost so many great guitar players this year... My prayers are with his family & friends during this holiday season! He was one of the great guitarists and a good friend over the years!!! He will be missed in the Rock & Roll Community! I'm sure he's up in R&R Heaven w/all (with all) the other musicians we've lost!... R.I.P Mr. West!"

You can share this post!

Shia LaBeouf Fired by Olivia Wilde From Her Movie 'Don't Worry Darling'

LeAnn Rimes Relieved When Her Affair With Eddie Cibrian Was Exposed
Most Read
Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look
Celebrity

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look

Rich The Kid Takes Famous Dex on Private Jet Before Rehab Stint for Drug Addiction

Rich The Kid Takes Famous Dex on Private Jet Before Rehab Stint for Drug Addiction

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

Grace VanderWaal Alarms Fans With Extreme Makeover

Grace VanderWaal Alarms Fans With Extreme Makeover

Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Shades Him Over His Relationship With 'Bachelorette' Star Tayshia Adams

Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Shades Him Over His Relationship With 'Bachelorette' Star Tayshia Adams

Blueface and Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Get 'Very Flirty' During Lunch Date

Blueface and Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Get 'Very Flirty' During Lunch Date

Tiffany Haddish Hoping for Common's Invite to Spend Holidays With Him Only to Turn It Down

Tiffany Haddish Hoping for Common's Invite to Spend Holidays With Him Only to Turn It Down

Halsey Responds to Criticism of Her Black People's Superpower Joke With Humor

Halsey Responds to Criticism of Her Black People's Superpower Joke With Humor

Trump Clowned for Allegedly Wanting an Airport Named After Him

Trump Clowned for Allegedly Wanting an Airport Named After Him

Diddy Gives Mom $1 Million Cheque and New Bentley on 80th Birthday

Diddy Gives Mom $1 Million Cheque and New Bentley on 80th Birthday

Nicki Minaj Retaliates to Trolls by Leaking Phone Numbers, Calls for Barbz to 'Have No Mercy'

Nicki Minaj Retaliates to Trolls by Leaking Phone Numbers, Calls for Barbz to 'Have No Mercy'

Dwyane Wade Sends 'Unconditional Love' for Trans Daughter Zaya

Dwyane Wade Sends 'Unconditional Love' for Trans Daughter Zaya

G Herbo Accused of Snitching on His Former Friend Because of a Girl

G Herbo Accused of Snitching on His Former Friend Because of a Girl