Migos: Releasing New Album in 2020 Doesn't Make Sense
Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff have completed their next studio installment but they wait until next year to release it because they want to be able to promote it properly.

  • Dec 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Migos will release their new album "at the top of the year."

The trio - comprising Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff - had been expected to release the follow-up to 2018's "Culture II" early in 2020 but the record was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now they have confirmed that work on the LP is complete and fans shouldn't have to wait too much longer for it.

Quavo explained the group had taken the decision to delay the record because they want the "commotion" of being able to promote it properly and to perform in front of their fans.

Speaking on The ETCs podcast, he said, "We done with the album, we just waiting on 2021, man, so everything can crank up. We don't wanna drop it right now. We want the commotion, we want to move, we want to be outside. We want to drop it and go on tour. We want to have an album listening and have people in the thang and really hearing the album."

"I can't drop no album and let the internet judge my album. It just don't make sense. I just want to be with the people. I want to touch the people and that's what we gon' do at the top of the year."

And the rapper admitted he's ready for social distancing measures to end so he can perform and get close to fans.

"I'm ready to crowd surf. I'm ready to go crazy again... moshpit," he grinned.

Although the "Bad and Boujee" hitmakers previously insisted the album wouldn't be called "Culture III" as expected, Quavo referred to it by that title throughout the new interview.

"Culture II" featured guest appearances from the likes of Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Post Malone, and Travis Scott, but it's not yet been revealed who will feature on the new record.

