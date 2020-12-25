 
 

Ariana Grande and New Fiance Mark Christmas by Donating Gifts to Children's Hospital

Ariana Grande and New Fiance Mark Christmas by Donating Gifts to Children's Hospital
Instagram
Celebrity

The '7 Rings' singer and her beau are spreading joy at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital as they deliver gifts to patients and their families to celebrate their first Christmas as an engaged couple.

  • Dec 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Newly-engaged Ariana Grande spread some holiday cheer at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital by donating gifts to patients and their families.

Ariana and her new fiance Dalton Gomez scoured a gift list to choose presents for each age and developmental level for patients across both of the hospital's locations in Westwood and Santa Monica, California, while patients and staff were also treated to meals and pizza.

"Our patients are in love! Especially our Ariana Grande 'superfans' in the house," Kelli Carroll, director of the Chase Child Life program at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, said in a statement. "We are thankful for all our wonderful partners who have donated in the past couple of weeks, including Ariana Grande, and for serving the needs of our hospitalised children."

  See also...

"This pandemic may have changed how we do things, but we look for the same result - to alleviate the stresses of hospitalisation and bring joy to our kids."

Ariana announced her engagement to real estate beau Dalton last weekend (20Dec20) while also showing off her stunning diamond and pearl engagement ring in the process.

Her mother Joan gushed on Twitter, "I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here's to happily ever after! YAY! Xoxoxo."

Brother Frankie wrote a similar message, "I am so happy for my sister and so excited to (officially) welcome Dalton into the family! YAY! This is just the beginning of a long-lasting life filled with laughter & love. Ugh. I love you Ariana & Dalton! HAPPY ENGAGEMENT!"

You can share this post!

Migos: Releasing New Album in 2020 Doesn't Make Sense

Demi Moore Felt Like 'Guinea Pig' Filming 'Songbird' at the Start of Pandemic
Related Posts
Ariana Grande's Mother and Brother Warmly Welcome New Fiance Dalton Gomez Into Family

Ariana Grande's Mother and Brother Warmly Welcome New Fiance Dalton Gomez Into Family

Ariana Grande Shows Off New Ring as She's Engaged to Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande Shows Off New Ring as She's Engaged to Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande Nerds Out and Twerks in '34+35' Full Music Video

Ariana Grande Nerds Out and Twerks in '34+35' Full Music Video

Ariana Grande's 'Positions' Tops Billboard 200 in Second Week

Ariana Grande's 'Positions' Tops Billboard 200 in Second Week

Most Read
Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look
Celebrity

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

Grace VanderWaal Alarms Fans With Extreme Makeover

Grace VanderWaal Alarms Fans With Extreme Makeover

Blueface and Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Get 'Very Flirty' During Lunch Date

Blueface and Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Get 'Very Flirty' During Lunch Date

Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Shades Him Over His Relationship With 'Bachelorette' Star Tayshia Adams

Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Shades Him Over His Relationship With 'Bachelorette' Star Tayshia Adams

Tiffany Haddish Hoping for Common's Invite to Spend Holidays With Him Only to Turn It Down

Tiffany Haddish Hoping for Common's Invite to Spend Holidays With Him Only to Turn It Down

Trump Clowned for Allegedly Wanting an Airport Named After Him

Trump Clowned for Allegedly Wanting an Airport Named After Him

Mountain Rocker Leslie West Dies at 75 After Fighting for His Life Following Cardiac Arrest

Mountain Rocker Leslie West Dies at 75 After Fighting for His Life Following Cardiac Arrest

Diddy Gives Mom $1 Million Cheque and New Bentley on 80th Birthday

Diddy Gives Mom $1 Million Cheque and New Bentley on 80th Birthday

Mulatto Fires Back After Being Trolled Over 'Dirty Feet'

Mulatto Fires Back After Being Trolled Over 'Dirty Feet'

Gene Simmons, Dee Snider and More Praying for Rock Star Leslie West Who's on Deathbed

Gene Simmons, Dee Snider and More Praying for Rock Star Leslie West Who's on Deathbed

Actress Eileen Pollock Dies at 73

Actress Eileen Pollock Dies at 73

Here's Pete Davidson's Reaction to Ariana Grande's Engagement to Dalton Gomez

Here's Pete Davidson's Reaction to Ariana Grande's Engagement to Dalton Gomez