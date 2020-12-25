 
 

Emma Corrin Worked as Reader for 'The Crown' Audition Before Being Cast as Diana

Emma Corrin Worked as Reader for 'The Crown' Audition Before Being Cast as Diana
Netflix
TV

The British actress who plays Princess Diana on the controversial fourth season of the Netflix hit royal drama series actually had a different role during audition.

  • Dec 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Emma Corrin was brought in as a reader on "The Crown" before she was cast as Princess Diana.

The British actress was a relative unknown before landing the prestigious role in the fourth season of the Netflix drama. However, casting director Robert Sterne has revealed that she was actually involved in the programme in a different capacity at first.

Explaining that Emma was acting as a reader opposite the actresses auditioning for the role of Camilla Parker-Bowles in the show, Sterne told Elle magazine, "I usually read in all these meetings, but we decided because it was this major scene that we would get somebody to come in (for Diana)."

"We asked Emma to come in, not thinking about casting Diana at this point. But as she was reading with these Camillas, all the directors and the showrunner were looking more at her and not at the people playing Camilla - who will remain nameless, of course. When we got to thinking about Diana a year later, there she was in my notes."

  See also...

Emma was later cast as Diana opposite Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles while Emerald Fennell landed the part of Camilla.

The fourth season of "The Crown" caused big reactions as it focused on the relationship between Princess Diana, then-husband Prince Charles, and his lover Camilla.

The heir apparent to the British throne and his now-wife Camilla were forced to shut off the comment sections on their Twitter and Instagram due to backlash from Diana's supporters.

British minister even asked Netflix to add a disclaimer warning fans that the show was a fiction, but the streaming service refused. Instead, the company promoted a documentary called "Diana: In Her Own Words" amid the controversy.

You can share this post!

Steven Soderbergh at Odds With Movie Boss During Talks to Direct James Bond Movie

Migos: Releasing New Album in 2020 Doesn't Make Sense
Related Posts
Joy Behar Thinks 'The Crown' Needs to Be 'Responsible' by Adding Disclaimer

Joy Behar Thinks 'The Crown' Needs to Be 'Responsible' by Adding Disclaimer

Netflix Will Not Add Fiction Disclaimer to 'The Crown'

Netflix Will Not Add Fiction Disclaimer to 'The Crown'

Helena Bonham Carter Reminds Fans 'The Crown' Is 'Dramatized' Amid Backlash Against Prince Charles

Helena Bonham Carter Reminds Fans 'The Crown' Is 'Dramatized' Amid Backlash Against Prince Charles

Emma Corrin Suffered From Whooping Cough During 'The Crown' Filming in Spain

Emma Corrin Suffered From Whooping Cough During 'The Crown' Filming in Spain

Most Read
Dixie and Charli D'Amelio Heading to Hulu for Own Family Reality Series
TV

Dixie and Charli D'Amelio Heading to Hulu for Own Family Reality Series

'Silence of the Lambs' Sequel 'Banned' From Mentioning Hannibal Lecter

'Silence of the Lambs' Sequel 'Banned' From Mentioning Hannibal Lecter

'Bachelorette' Recap: Tayshia Adams Cries After a Man Eliminates Himself Ahead of Fantasy Suites

'Bachelorette' Recap: Tayshia Adams Cries After a Man Eliminates Himself Ahead of Fantasy Suites

NeNe Leakes Calls for 'RHOA' Boycott After Her Exit, Claims She Was 'Demoted'

NeNe Leakes Calls for 'RHOA' Boycott After Her Exit, Claims She Was 'Demoted'

KJ Apa Reveals Strict Rules on 'Riverdale' Set for Safe Kissing Scenes Amid Pandemic

KJ Apa Reveals Strict Rules on 'Riverdale' Set for Safe Kissing Scenes Amid Pandemic

Family and Friends Remember Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina in First Trailer for Lifetime's Doc

Family and Friends Remember Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina in First Trailer for Lifetime's Doc

'The Bachelorette' Grand Finale Recap: Tayshia Adams Struggling to Make Decision After Dad's Warning

'The Bachelorette' Grand Finale Recap: Tayshia Adams Struggling to Make Decision After Dad's Warning

'RHOP': Hinting at Exit? Candiace Dillard Refuses to Film Alongside Monique Samuels

'RHOP': Hinting at Exit? Candiace Dillard Refuses to Film Alongside Monique Samuels

Idina Menzel Gifts Parents With New YouTube Series Dedicated to Entertain Children Amid Pandemic

Idina Menzel Gifts Parents With New YouTube Series Dedicated to Entertain Children Amid Pandemic

'Sex and the City' Getting a Reboot Without Kim Cattrall

'Sex and the City' Getting a Reboot Without Kim Cattrall

America Ferrera Upset by 'Superstore' Cancellation

America Ferrera Upset by 'Superstore' Cancellation

Dan Levy Thought He Got 'Punk'd' When He's Announced Big Winner at 2020 Emmys

Dan Levy Thought He Got 'Punk'd' When He's Announced Big Winner at 2020 Emmys

Simon Cowell to Make First TV Appearance on 'The X Factor Israel' After Bike Accident

Simon Cowell to Make First TV Appearance on 'The X Factor Israel' After Bike Accident