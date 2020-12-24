 
 

Mountain Rocker Leslie West Dies at 75 After Fighting for His Life Following Cardiac Arrest

Mountain Rocker Leslie West Dies at 75 After Fighting for His Life Following Cardiac Arrest
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Mississippi Queen' hitmaker has passed away at the age of 75 in Florida as fellow rockers were praying for him while he was hospitalized following a cardiac arrest.

  • Dec 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Mountain co-founder Leslie West has died, aged 75.

The "Mississippi Queen" rocker died on Wednesday morning (23Dec20) after fans and famous friends offered up their support on social media following a Facebook post from West's brother, Larry West Weinstein, who confirmed the musician was on his deathbed.

Larry has now confirmed West's passing to Rolling Stone, revealing his brother suffered a cardiac arrest at his home near Daytona, Florida on Monday and was rushed to a hospital, where he never regained consciousness.

West became one of the architects of the heavy rock movement thanks to his guitar work on "Mississippi Queen", which was released in 1970 on Mountain's debut album, "Climbing!".

The track has featured on film soundtracks and TV shows, and was sampled by Jay-Z for his "99 Problems" hit.

Fans included Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, Jimi Hendrix, and Eddie Van Halen.

  See also...

Born Leslie Weinstein in 1945, West grew up in New York and was a founding member of garage band the Vagrants.

He formed Mountain with Cream producer and bass player Felix Pappalardi and the band won rave reviews by performing at the Woodstock festival in 1969.

Mountain split in 1972 and West went on to form a new band with drummer Corky Laing and Cream bassist Jack Bruce. Mountain regrouped in 1974, and Leslie also released a solo album, "The Great Fatsby".

Away from the music, West battled a heroin addiction and in the mid-1980s he was diagnosed with diabetes, losing his lower right leg due to complications.

He continued working and became a regular on shock jock Howard Stern's radio show, recorded solo records, and even found success as an actor in films like "The Money Pit". He also continued recording with Mountain.

West moved to Florida last month (Nov20) and is survived by his wife, Jenni Maurer, who he married onstage at a Woodstock 40th anniversary concert in 2009.

You can share this post!

Nikki Bella Struggling With Pressure to Snap Back After Pregnancy: 'It Messes With You'

Gal Gadot Lashes Out at Critics as She Defends 'Cleopatra' Casting
Most Read
Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men
Celebrity

Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men

Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look

Rich The Kid Takes Famous Dex on Private Jet Before Rehab Stint for Drug Addiction

Rich The Kid Takes Famous Dex on Private Jet Before Rehab Stint for Drug Addiction

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You

Mulatto Changes Her Moniker Because It's Not 'Worth It Anymore'

Mulatto Changes Her Moniker Because It's Not 'Worth It Anymore'

John Legend Warns Fans About Fake Christmas Giveaway Using His Name

John Legend Warns Fans About Fake Christmas Giveaway Using His Name

Halsey Responds to Criticism of Her Black People's Superpower Joke With Humor

Halsey Responds to Criticism of Her Black People's Superpower Joke With Humor

Yung Miami and Rolling Ray Jump In JT and Asian Doll's Feud Over Megan Thee Stallion Collab

Yung Miami and Rolling Ray Jump In JT and Asian Doll's Feud Over Megan Thee Stallion Collab

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab