 
 

Gal Gadot Lashes Out at Critics as She Defends 'Cleopatra' Casting

The 'Wonder Woman' actress has fired back at the critics who find fault with her casting as the iconic Egyptian queen in the upcoming big screen project.

  • Dec 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot has fired back at crazy criticism suggesting she's the wrong nationality to portray Cleopatra in a new movie about the ancient queen.

The Israeli star will be reteaming with "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins for the project, and some over-sensitive film fans have called for recasting.

"First of all, if you want to be true to the facts then Cleopatra was Macedonian," Gal rages in her response. "We were looking for a Macedonian actress that could fit Cleopatra. She wasn't there, and I was very passionate about Cleopatra."

"I have friends from across the globe, whether they're Muslims or Christian or Catholic or atheist or Buddhist, or Jewish of course. People are people, and with me, I want to celebrate the legacy of Cleopatra and honour this amazing historic icon that I admire so much."

Gal adds, "You know, anybody can make this movie and anybody can go ahead and do it. I'm very passionate that I'm going to do my own too."

The backlash surrounding Gal's Cleopatra casting comes as she prepares to launch the "Wonder Woman" sequel on Christmas Day (25Dec20).

Before bringing Cleopatra to life on the big screen, Gal Gadot is next to appear in Kenneth Branagh's "Death on the Nile", a sequel to his 2017 film "Murder on the Orient Express". She shares screen with the likes of Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening, and Russell Brand.

She is also tapped for action comedy thriller "Red Notice" with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

