Diego Maradona's Lawyer Blames Death on 'Criminal Idiocy,' Demands Investigation

Prosecutors are reportedly looking into the death of the soccer legend as his lawyer Matias Morla claims it took a half-hour for an ambulance to arrive at Maradona's home when he suffered a heart attack.

Nov 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Diego Maradona's death should have not happened, at least not yet, according to his lawyer. The soccer star's lawyer and agent Matias Morla has demanded an investigation as he appeared to blame the death on the slow response of medical services to an emergency call from the late soccer star's home when he suffered a heart attack.

In a statement posted on social media, Morla called out the first responders for their "criminal idiocy" as he claimed that it took a half-hour for an ambulance to arrive at Maradona's Buenos Aires home on Wednesday, November 25. "It is inexplicable that for 12 hours my friend did not have the attention or control from the part of health personnel," he wrote in the statement posted on Twitter.

"The ambulance took half an hour to arrive in what was CRIMINAL IDIOCY," he blasted the medical workers. Demanding an investigation, he added, "This fact cannot be overlooked and I'm going to ask for an investigation to look into it until the end," before quoting his late friend, "As Diego would say, you are my soldier, act with pity."

Morla concluded the statement by paying homage to the former Napoli great, "To define Diego in this moment of profound desolation and pain, I can say: he was a good son, he was the greatest football player in history and was an honest person."

Per TMZ's report, prosecutors appear to be looking into the lapse as well, though there's no allegation of foul play in the soccer legend's passing.

Maradona passed away on November 25 of a heart attack at his home in Tigre, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Just three weeks earlier, he had a brain surgery to treat a subdural hematoma and was released from the hospital on November 12.

His body was taken to presidential palace in Buenos Aires for a period of lying in state on Thursday, allowing his fans to bid farewell and pay final respects to the former athlete. The wake, however, was cut short by Maradona's family as his coffin was relocated from the rotunda of the presidential palace after fans took over an inner courtyard and also clashed with police.

Later on the same day, his body was taken to the Bella Vista cemetery on the outskirts of the capital where he was laid to rest. It's the same burial site for his late parents. The ceremony was held in private and attended only by family and close friends.