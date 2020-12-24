Luke Wilson Says He Hasn't Received Invite to Join 'Legally Blonde 3'

WENN Movie

The actor who starred in the first two 'Legally Blonde' movies would love to reprise his role in the upcoming third movie but he hasn't got an offer yet.

AceShowbiz - Luke Wilson hasn't been approached to join the cast of "Legally Blonde 3" yet.

The actor - whose character Emmett Richmond married Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) in 2003's "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde" - admitted he would love to be part of the third film to complete the trilogy, but he doesn't know what the situation is.

"Of course (I'd do it). As for the Legally Blonde that we're hearing about now - I don't know anything than the usual man on the street," he told Us Weekly.

"And that's really the truth. I've heard they're writing it and trying to put it together, but they're keeping it pretty firmly under wraps."

Wilson - who also starred in the original movie in 2001 - "loved working with" Witherspoon, and he heaped praise on the film's lasting legacy.

"I loved working with Reese, and definitely, that's one of those movies where I never had that happen before to such a degree where when it came out, I'd go back to Texas and there would be little squadrons of girls who would come up at that age, like, 8 to 12 and 14, and they would have all these questions about Elle," he added.

"They'd ask where she was and what she was doing and was she as great as she seemed. It's just a good feeling. It's one thing to make a movie people like, it's another thing to make a movie that does well, but to have one that gets legs because of how people feel about it, that is a great feeling. To have a movie make a jump to generations."

MGM Studios revealed the movie is slated for release in May 2022, with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor writing the script.