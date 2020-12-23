'RHOP': Hinting at Exit? Candiace Dillard Refuses to Film Alongside Monique Samuels

Instagram TV

Dec 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Candiace Dillard doesn't want to have anything to do with her "The Real Housewives of Potomac" co-star Monique Samuels after being involved in a brutal physical altercation this season. In a new interview during her appearance on "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast, Candiace claimed that she refused to film with Monique.

"I will not film with her, I will not work with her," she declared. "I, for my mental health, cannot be around someone who is doing a music video to promote the song bragging about fighting me," she added, referring to Monique's new song "Drag Queens".

Candiace continued, "And there's nothing that I need or want to say to her. This is still a job at the end of the day. I'm not working with her and that's not an ultimatum. That's nothing but my truth. I am not comfortable in that space."

It remains to be seen if Candiace will not return for the new season or Bravo will fire Monique instead. However, Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen previously said that there wouldn't be a cast shakeup in season 6.

In response to Monique's claims that she sued Monique for money, Candiace responded, "I never wanted her money. It was very clear that I wanted her to go to jail, and people crucified me for that [like] 'how dare you want a black woman to go to jail and be away from her children?' What in the gaslighting is going on? Like, was she thinking about her children and her family when she was physically attacking me?"

She also addressed "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams, who publicly defended her best friend Monique amid the scandal. "I don't expect her to question what she's being told by a clear liar. Common sense would tell you to vet certain things and not be so vehemently loud and wrong -- that's the bed she's chosen to lay in and that's what they do in Stupidville," Candiace shaded the mom of one.

"You would think she'd have more empathy and judiciousness in the way she speaks, and she just doesn't -- you look and sound stupid," Candiace concluded.