 
 

'RHOP': Hinting at Exit? Candiace Dillard Refuses to Film Alongside Monique Samuels

'RHOP': Hinting at Exit? Candiace Dillard Refuses to Film Alongside Monique Samuels
Instagram
TV

Candiace also talks about 'stupid' 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Porsha Williams, who has been publicly defending her best friend Monique amid the physical altercation scandal.

  • Dec 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Candiace Dillard doesn't want to have anything to do with her "The Real Housewives of Potomac" co-star Monique Samuels after being involved in a brutal physical altercation this season. In a new interview during her appearance on "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast, Candiace claimed that she refused to film with Monique.

"I will not film with her, I will not work with her," she declared. "I, for my mental health, cannot be around someone who is doing a music video to promote the song bragging about fighting me," she added, referring to Monique's new song "Drag Queens".

Candiace continued, "And there's nothing that I need or want to say to her. This is still a job at the end of the day. I'm not working with her and that's not an ultimatum. That's nothing but my truth. I am not comfortable in that space."

  See also...

It remains to be seen if Candiace will not return for the new season or Bravo will fire Monique instead. However, Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen previously said that there wouldn't be a cast shakeup in season 6.

In response to Monique's claims that she sued Monique for money, Candiace responded, "I never wanted her money. It was very clear that I wanted her to go to jail, and people crucified me for that [like] 'how dare you want a black woman to go to jail and be away from her children?' What in the gaslighting is going on? Like, was she thinking about her children and her family when she was physically attacking me?"

She also addressed "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams, who publicly defended her best friend Monique amid the scandal. "I don't expect her to question what she's being told by a clear liar. Common sense would tell you to vet certain things and not be so vehemently loud and wrong -- that's the bed she's chosen to lay in and that's what they do in Stupidville," Candiace shaded the mom of one.

"You would think she'd have more empathy and judiciousness in the way she speaks, and she just doesn't -- you look and sound stupid," Candiace concluded.

You can share this post!

Blueface and Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Get 'Very Flirty' During Lunch Date

Rihanna Sued for Copyright Infringement Over Song Use on Fenty Ad
Related Posts
Gizelle Bryant's BF Reacts to Monique Samuels' Cheating Accusations on 'RHOP' Reunion

Gizelle Bryant's BF Reacts to Monique Samuels' Cheating Accusations on 'RHOP' Reunion

'RHOP': Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels Set to Meet for the First Time in Season 5 Reunion

'RHOP': Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels Set to Meet for the First Time in Season 5 Reunion

'RHOP': Karen Huger Leaves Her Own Party After Being Confronted Over Monique Samuels Invite

'RHOP': Karen Huger Leaves Her Own Party After Being Confronted Over Monique Samuels Invite

Monique Samuels Blasts 'RHOP' Co-Stars for Exiling Her After Candiace Dillard Fight

Monique Samuels Blasts 'RHOP' Co-Stars for Exiling Her After Candiace Dillard Fight

Most Read
'RHOA': Drew Sidora Asks 'Controlling' Husband Ralph Pittman to Go to Marriage Counseling
TV

'RHOA': Drew Sidora Asks 'Controlling' Husband Ralph Pittman to Go to Marriage Counseling

'SNL' Introduces New Joe Biden Depicter Following Jim Carrey's Exit

'SNL' Introduces New Joe Biden Depicter Following Jim Carrey's Exit

Mark Hamill Praises Disney for Keeping 'The Mandalorian' Plot Twist Secret for Finale

Mark Hamill Praises Disney for Keeping 'The Mandalorian' Plot Twist Secret for Finale

Chadwick Boseman Recorded Numerous Episodes of New Disney Series as Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman Recorded Numerous Episodes of New Disney Series as Black Panther

Dixie and Charli D'Amelio Heading to Hulu for Own Family Reality Series

Dixie and Charli D'Amelio Heading to Hulu for Own Family Reality Series

'Silence of the Lambs' Sequel 'Banned' From Mentioning Hannibal Lecter

'Silence of the Lambs' Sequel 'Banned' From Mentioning Hannibal Lecter

'Bachelorette' Recap: Tayshia Adams Cries After a Man Eliminates Himself Ahead of Fantasy Suites

'Bachelorette' Recap: Tayshia Adams Cries After a Man Eliminates Himself Ahead of Fantasy Suites

NeNe Leakes Calls for 'RHOA' Boycott After Her Exit, Claims She Was 'Demoted'

NeNe Leakes Calls for 'RHOA' Boycott After Her Exit, Claims She Was 'Demoted'

KJ Apa Reveals Strict Rules on 'Riverdale' Set for Safe Kissing Scenes Amid Pandemic

KJ Apa Reveals Strict Rules on 'Riverdale' Set for Safe Kissing Scenes Amid Pandemic

'The Bachelorette' Grand Finale Recap: Tayshia Adams Struggling to Make Decision After Dad's Warning

'The Bachelorette' Grand Finale Recap: Tayshia Adams Struggling to Make Decision After Dad's Warning

'RHOP': Hinting at Exit? Candiace Dillard Refuses to Film Alongside Monique Samuels

'RHOP': Hinting at Exit? Candiace Dillard Refuses to Film Alongside Monique Samuels