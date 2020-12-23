 
 

Diddy Gives Mom $1 Million Cheque and New Bentley on 80th Birthday

Diddy Gives Mom $1 Million Cheque and New Bentley on 80th Birthday
Instagram
Celebrity

The hip-hop mogul is celebrating his mother Janice's birthday with style as he throws a lavish party and hands her a $1 million cheque as well as brand new car.

  • Dec 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Diddy gifted his mum with a $1 million (£812,740) cheque and a brand new Bentley to mark her 80th birthday on Monday (21Dec20).

The rap mogul shared snaps from the lavish celebration he'd put on for Janice's big day on his Instagram page while the birthday girl herself posted a clip of her receiving the generous cash gift from her little boy.

"When you give you mom a $1 million check for her birthday (heart emoji) @diddy," she wrote alongside the video.

Janice then shared another video which showed her, with the cheque still in her hand, being led outside where she was greeted by a shiny new Bentley.

  See also...

One partygoer could be heard shouting in the background, "She's got a new Bentley and a mili in her left hand!"

Diddy had earlier paid tribute to his mum on her birthday, sharing a snap of her on Instagram and writing, "I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, ass-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!! Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever! ... and this is actually her at 80 ... no filter ... no edit!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY."

The day was made even more special by the fact that Janice shares her birthday with her grandchildren, Diddy's twins D'Lila and Jessie, who turned 14 on Monday.

"Happy Birthday to Jessie and D'Lila! Wow!! Time is flying and I'm enjoying every second of it. I thank God for blessing me with such humble, kind, sweet, amazing girls. Kim is definitely smiling down on you two beautiful girls. I love you both so so much!Happy 14th Birthday," the proud dad gushed about his daughter.

You can share this post!

Lil Wayne Reacts to 2021 Grammy Nomination Snub: 'Am I Not Worthy?'

KJ Apa Reveals Strict Rules on 'Riverdale' Set for Safe Kissing Scenes Amid Pandemic
Related Posts
P. Diddy Recalls Spending Summer With Amish Family as Kid

P. Diddy Recalls Spending Summer With Amish Family as Kid

P. Diddy Celebrates 51st Birthday With Lavish Party in Turks and Caicos

P. Diddy Celebrates 51st Birthday With Lavish Party in Turks and Caicos

Diddy Launches Black Political Party: 'We Own Our Politics'

Diddy Launches Black Political Party: 'We Own Our Politics'

Diddy Gives Up on Black Women Following Multiple Messy Breakups

Diddy Gives Up on Black Women Following Multiple Messy Breakups

Most Read
Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men
Celebrity

Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You

Most Hilarious Fake Celebrity Feuds

Most Hilarious Fake Celebrity Feuds

Hailee Steinfeld Struggling to 'Comprehend' Media Interest in Her Love Life

Hailee Steinfeld Struggling to 'Comprehend' Media Interest in Her Love Life

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

Asian Doll Calls JT 'Monkey' in Nasty Twitter War Over Feature on Megan Thee Stallion's Song

Asian Doll Calls JT 'Monkey' in Nasty Twitter War Over Feature on Megan Thee Stallion's Song

Shia LaBeouf and GF Margaret Qualley Seen Packing on PDA in L.A. Amid Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Shia LaBeouf and GF Margaret Qualley Seen Packing on PDA in L.A. Amid Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Matilda De Angelis Goes Makeup-Free to Show Face Full of Acnes

Matilda De Angelis Goes Makeup-Free to Show Face Full of Acnes

John Legend Warns Fans About Fake Christmas Giveaway Using His Name

John Legend Warns Fans About Fake Christmas Giveaway Using His Name