Garth Brooks Gets Emotional While Performing Special Song 'Belleau Wood'

During his and wife Trisha Yearwood's 'Garth and Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event', the country crooner broke in tears while singing the song, which is about German and American soldiers during World War I.

Dec 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Garth Brooks could not help but get emotional while performing "Belleau Wood". During his and wife Trisha Yearwood's "Garth and Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event", the country crooner was forced to fight back tears while singing his original Christmas song about German and American soldiers during World War I.

The 58-year-old delivered the tune on Sunday night, December 20 after a fan made the request. "Good luck buddy, cause this one makes me cry, and I never cry," his wife Trisha first told him. He then informed the audience that he usually sings its abbreviated version as explaining, "I don't know how long it's been since I played the whole version, but if it's not too much for you guys, I'd like to play the whole song."

Garth then started singing the holiday track while playing his acoustic guitar. "Then across the frozen battlefield/ Another's voice joined in/ Until one by one each man became/ A singer of the hymn," he belted. The musician then paused for a while and determinedly stated, "I'm gonna get this." After collecting himself, he pushed through delivering the heartfelt tune.

"Almost made it, so sorry," Garth stated after completing the song. The "Friends in Low Places" singer went on to elaborate that the lyrics are "so pretty … And when you're sitting there going, 'Here's hoping we both live to see us find a better way.' "

The father of three co-wrote "Belleau Wood" in the 1990s. The song tells about the story of several German and American soldiers during Christmas time. Both sides decided to put down their weapons and sang "Silent Night" together.

Garth's performance was met with positive feedback. One fan tweeted, "Garth singing 'Belleau Wood' in his home studio, raw, acoustic, is the best 'in-home' tv I've seen since this pandemic began." Someone else pointed out, " 'Belleau Wood' got me crying too, Garth. Beautiful sentiment always but especially now!" A third noted, "When @garthbrooks cries singing his beautiful Belleau Wood, I cry (who doesn't??)."