Pharrell Williams Reveals Justin Timberlake's 'Justified' Songs Were Meant for Michael Jackson
The 'Get Lucky' singer spills on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's 'Drink Champs' that the former NSYNC member got most of the songs on his solo debut album after the late King of Pop rejected them.

  • Dec 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Pharrell Williams has made a revelation regarding Justin Timberlake's "Justified". When making an appearance on "Drink Champs" podcast, the "Get Lucky" singer revealed that the former NSYNC member's hit solo debut was meant for late King of Pop Michael Jackson.

When speaking to N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN in the Saturday, December 19 episode of their podcast, the 47-year-old first mentioned that he sent some songs to Michael. "John McClain was his manager at the time. We sent him pretty much all the stuff you guys are hearing on the first 'Justified' album -- that's all Michael stuff," he spilled. "All but one song, they were written for Michael."

Pharrell went on to claim that the late pop star was not into the tracks he offered. "John McClain was like, 'Man, Michael don't want that s**t! He want the s**t you givin' Noreaga!' He was like, 'Yo, he want that 'Superthug',' " The Neptunes producer recalled.

Aside from Michael, Pharrell additionally revealed that Prince also turned down tunes that he wrote. The "Happy" hitmaker shared, "I tried for years to make records for him." He then added, "My first attempt at making a record with him was 'Frontin'... I think I wrote a different version a little bit for him. He wasn't into it."

Elsewhere in the chat, the husband of Helen Lasichanh also weighed in on the feud between Drake and Pusha T. "I didn't wanna see that go that way. That didn't make me happy," he pointed out. "I hate to see what him [Pusha] and Drake are going through - or what they went through. I hated to see all of it, every bit of it ... it wasn't good."

Pharrell admitted that he would love to see both Drake and Pusha having a collaboration. "It still breaks my heart to this day, because I would've loved to have heard those guys on a song together or heard a joint project together. I would've loved to see that," he wished. "By the way, Pusha says Drake's got bars. When Drake makes something that's amazing, we talk about it all the time."

